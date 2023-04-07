Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe has lavished praise on his side and their never-say-die attitude after claiming a thrilling six-point win against Wagga Tigers in the Riverina League season opener.
Fighting back from six points down halfway through the final term in a low scoring contest, Rowe said the victory sat right up there with his most memorable gritty wins as coach of the Goannas.
"It definitely sits right up there in regards to wins that came off the back of grit, resilience, courage and a never-say-die attitude," Rowe said.
"We were all aware that we have played much better footy when you are looking at the brand of it, but I guess tonight was a tonight affair where it seemed to be an arm wrestle for the whole game and it didn't really break open at any point."
Rowe admitted to being surprised by the scrappy affair of the contest with neither side able to take control of the game for any prolonged period despite both sides having a number of quality ball users out on the park.
"It was a real surprise to me," he said.
"Because I look at the running power and skill level of the Wagga Tigers and then I look at the way at different stages we moved the footy in some of our trial games, I actually thought there would be some really attractive footy played this evening.
"But it was quite the opposite, it just never got there and I mean everyone loves a close game but if you were someone who came out just to watch a game of footy you probably would've been going I didn't get much out of that apart from a contest.
"But the contest part of it was special as it was as neither side gave an inch and both sides were willing to arm wrestle and fight all the way to the end."
While the Goannas had a number of tough contributors on the night, none came tougher than Ethan Schiller who put a tough week behind him following the funeral for his younger sister Mae, to kick two goals including the sealer late in the game.
"Ethan was the most courageous person in a Mangoplah guernsey today," Rowe said.
"That's so clear that he played under more duress than anyone could actually imagine or appreciate.
"For him just to experience some happiness and enjoyment and feel the love of his teammates and feel the support of a football club was as good as storyline as what you could take out of today.
"But you say these words with the full awareness that a game of footy is a game of footy and that there is still some really difficult times confronting them.
"But if you can just find a bit of sunshine and find some happiness through footy as a vehicle then I think it's pretty special and that happened today and that was just unreal."
