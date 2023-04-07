The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe has praised his side's grit and resilience following a tough six-point win against Wagga Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 7 2023 - 11:00pm
Sam De Sousa was dominant in his cameo for the Goannas with the ruck set to return for the second half of the season. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe has lavished praise on his side and their never-say-die attitude after claiming a thrilling six-point win against Wagga Tigers in the Riverina League season opener.

