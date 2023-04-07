The Daily Advertiser
Two late goals to Dion Munkara and Ethan Schiller has led Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a thrilling six-point win against Wagga Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 7 2023 - 9:28pm
MCUE's Ryan Price looks to dispose of the ball while being tackled by Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has started their season in the best possible fashion after snatching a six-point win in their Good Friday clash against Wagga Tigers.

