Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has started their season in the best possible fashion after snatching a six-point win in their Good Friday clash against Wagga Tigers.
In a scrappy affair, the Goannas found them trailing by seven points at three quarter time with final quarter goals to Dion Munkara and Ethan Schiller securing the 6.9 (45) to 6.3 (39) victory.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was thrilled to secure the four points in what were trying conditions as rain pelted Mangoplah Sportsground in the final quarter.
"It is an absolutely special win," Rowe said.
"It was the arm wrestle of all arm wrestles tonight and both teams just continued to crack in.
"It was see-sawing probably the other way I think early in that last quarter and I just probably sensed that Tigers had a little bit of momentum.
"But that just gives more credit to the win, when you have got a group that is willing to go against the flow of the game and just continue to stand up and never give up. That's four points that are in our bank now and they can't take it away from us, I'm pretty excited."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Both Munkara and Schiller were outstanding for the Goannas and finished with two goals apiece with Jono Male and Dean Lord also hitting the scoreboard for MCUE.
Ben Kelly kicked the first goal of the game for the Tigers within the first minute and finished the evening with two majors.
The Goannas had the advantage early in the contest however some missed opportunities in front of goal saw them take only a three point lead into the first break.
Two goals to one in the second saw the Tigers hit the lead late and they took a four point margin into the main break.
Schiller's first of the evening gave the Goannas back the lead early in the third before goals to Kelly and Jesse Manton had the Tigers up by seven heading into the last quarter.
A goal to Munkara levelled the scores with about 10 minutes to play in the last before Schiller kicked the sealer to claim the memorable victory.
Full Time
MCUE 2.4 3.5 4.8 6.9 (45)
Wagga Tigers 2.1 4.3 6.3 6.3 (39)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.