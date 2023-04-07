The Daily Advertiser
Patient assessed after Good Friday kitchen fire at Ashmont home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 8 2023 - 2:29pm, first published April 7 2023 - 6:46pm
Emergency services were called to a home on Bardia Street, Ashmont, after reports of a kitchen fire. Picture by Taylor Dodge
A person has escaped serious injury after they were burnt at a home in Ashmont on Friday evening.

