A person has escaped serious injury after they were burnt at a home in Ashmont on Friday evening.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bardia Street about 6.30pm following reports of someone suffering burns after a fire started in a kitchen.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the home around the same time, where they assessed a person believed to have suffered burns.
The spokesperson said the patient refused their services and did not require transport to Wagga Base Hospital.
It has been reported that the person did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews remain at the scene and the fire has been extinguished.
