If a snake comes your way, it's best to be prepared

The snake season should be nearly at an end, but the trigger for this column came when a brown snake appeared at our back door.
The unwelcome guest headed for the dog's water dish. After we caught breath, the water bowl was removed, the violets that provided snake-cover were trimmed, and the greatest clean-up of leaves and garden debris followed.
I dread snakes. Australia-wide, about 3000 snakebites occur each year according to the petkeen.com website, but only 13 per cent require antivenom treatment.
There are, on average, two snake fatalities a year in Australia, but nine people died in 2018 - a record.
One person who can tell us first-hand about snake bites is Wagga's Snakeman, Tony Davis. Tony has been bitten by a taipan and a brown snake.
The taipan bite was serious. "I 'died' after the taipan bite," says Tony.
"Three weeks in Canberra. Flown there by the Flying Doctor. Then more than three weeks recovery when I was allowed to go home.
"My creatinine was up to 922 at its peak," he added. If you've had a recent blood test, you would note that creatinine in a normal male ranges from 60-120!
Creatinine is a chemical made by the body and is used to supply energy mainly to muscles. It is removed from your body entirely by the kidneys.
You might well guess that the taipan bite damaged Tony's kidneys. His liver and lungs were damaged also.
"There was no brain damage," Tony said with a laugh.
"But there must be something wrong - I keep on playing with snakes!"
Since not many people survive a taipan bite, Tony is now part of a snake bite study being conducted by Newcastle clinical toxicologist, Dr Geoff Isbester.
I asked about pain. "When the snake bites, it's easy to not realise that you've been bitten. Maybe you'll notice a small amount of blood next to a wound.
"Some bushwalkers don't realise that they've been bitten, then 20 minutes down the track they suddenly realise that they're suffering from snake bite."
I mentioned that just lately Tony has captured a few snakes inside houses.
"The only way a snake can get into a modern house is under the door," Tony said. "It only needs a 3mm gap. Often people have a draft-buster under the door, but it has a gap at the end."
Yes, he discovered a snake in the verandah rafters of a house at Tarcutta, and a black snake in the roof of a home in Glenfield. In one bizarre case, he captured a snake in a bed. It was thought that the cat had brought it in.
"It's a fallacy that if you have lizards you don't have snakes. Lizards love strawberries and rose petals. Snakes eat lizards!"
And snake repellers do not work.
"If you want them to work, put them in the yard next door because snakes are attracted to the vibration. The vibration could be food moving! Snakes love frogs, so the pool is a common place to find a snake.
"Meeting a snake is usually a shock; 80 per cent of people who die after meeting a snake, die of a heart attack. The shock kills them," Tony added.
I went into a room for the photo of Tony with a brown snake. My blood pressure rose, just from being that close.
It was after the 2012 floods that I first met Tony. He had come to our home to remove a brown snake that was sunning itself in our garden.
"We never have snakes around here," I remember saying. His response was that snakes are everywhere in Wagga, it's just that we rarely see them.
I was reading the Cairns Post online. Cairns had 12 snake bites in January, and a total of 86 last year. I'm glad I live in Wagga.
It's best to be prepared. We have a snakebite kit just inside our back door, and I carry it with me when I am working in the paddocks.
Go to YouTube. "Wicked Wildlife How to Treat a Snakebite - Australian SnakeBite First Aid." It's entertaining, potentially lifesaving, and the kids will love it, too.
