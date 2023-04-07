The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Severe storm warning issued for Wagga, eastern Riverina as Good Friday weather turns bad

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated April 7 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A line of storms approaching Wagga just before 3pm on Good Friday. Picture from Weatherzone radar
A line of storms approaching Wagga just before 3pm on Good Friday. Picture from Weatherzone radar

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern parts of the Riverina as storms move across the region on Good Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.