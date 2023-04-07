A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern parts of the Riverina as storms move across the region on Good Friday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the weather alert - which warns of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall - about 2.45pm.
The bureau said a trough moving across NSW was promoting the development of severe thunderstorms.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury and Tumbarumba.
Wagga recorded 8.2 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, with a further 2.2mm falling between 9am and 2.30pm.
After a brief reprieve from the rain, and even some sunshine early on Friday afternoon, a line of storms was approaching the city just before 3pm.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
