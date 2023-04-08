The Daily Advertiser
Former Riverina teacher Pauline Dance remembered as a woman who lived life to the fullest

By Allan Wilson
April 8 2023 - 10:00am
Pauline Dance passed away on March 23 following a battle with ovarian cancer.
A former Riverina teacher has been remembered as a kindred spirit who lived life to the fullest.

