Through the pages of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Contracts were signed by mayor John Harding, council general manager Brian Andrews and Mrs Sherry Morris, who has been commissioned to write a book on Wagga's history in time for the city's 150th anniversary in 2020.
Wagga Rescue Club members including captain John Rooke, deputy captains Mark Gain and Dave Gill and president Ray Willett were on hand to commission a new primary rescue vehicle for the club.
Retired medical practitioner Judy Begent has been ordained as a deacon of the Anglican Church during a service at St John's Church.
Byrnes Trailers is constructing 53.5 metre-long trailers, supported by 98 tyres which will be used to transport zinc and lead concentrate out of a BHP mine called Cannington, south of Mount Isa.
Member for Riverina Noel Hicks welcomed a turnaround in unemployment figures, with the number of unemployed in March falling by 113 in Wagga and 68 in Griffith.
A meeting with council by about 30 Lake Albert business owners called for the installation of a roundabout, rather than a seagull intersection at the intersection of Railway Street and Lake Albert Road.
Peter Walsh is all set to take over as Rotary District Governor after a week-long training session in the US.
A wreath was laid at the cenotaph during a reunion in Wagga of members of the 21st Lighthorse regiment.
Celebrations continued for the Kooringal Colts at the Kooringal Hotel after the club's premiership success in the Wagga and District Cricket Association.
Sarah Shelley, Wagga's entrant in the Royal Easter Showgirl competition was announced first runner-up after a gruelling week of judging.
Popular Ashmont Public school librarian Jill Kohlhagen has retired.
Alex Nichol is the new chairman and Dr Christine Ferrari the new secretary of the Wagga Arts and Cultural Advisory Council.
The six o'clock wave comprising thousands of starlings is still striking Wagga each evening, despite council pruning plane trees in Best, Trail and Gurwood streets in a certain way.
Mr KJ Biddle, who has been acting in the position since the resignation of Mr EP Thomas, has been appointed as bursar at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Police authorities are considering the introduction of another breathalyser in the Riverina after 700 tests last year had shown a reading over the allowed figure of .08.
The Riverina Dressage Club was formed at a meeting of about 30 dressage enthusiasts at the Commercial Club.
Mrs Ena Nean, one of the first lay teachers in a Catholic School, was given an anniversary luncheon by the St Joseph's women's auxiliary to mark her 20 years at the school.
Wagga Apexians Rod Parsons, Bill Diessel, Frank Fountain, and Kevin Campbell will attend the annual convention of the Association of Apex Clubs to be held in Queensland.
Demand for fish and rabbits in preference to higher priced sheep and cattle meats has produced a "boom" for Riverina suppliers with Mr SJ Hoye, a Wagga poultry and rabbit supplier, supplying an average of 1000 pairs of rabbits each week to the Melbourne market.
Mrs D Thomas celebrated her birthday at a dinner dance held in aid of Calvary Hospital at the Wagga Boat Club.
A display of equipment at the Commercial Club, designed to assist employers in the electronic age, arranged by Mr Eric Byfield of Riverina Business Supplies and 3M, attracted more than 100 businesses.
Camping fees at the Wagga Caravan Park have been increased to lift nightly camping fees from 70 cents to 80 cents.
Wagga's new community social worker, Sue Vardon, has arrived in the city with her husband Chris Vardon and was tendered a public reception at the Wagga City Council Chambers.
Karlene and Henk Perey were among the guests at the Wagga Boat Club dinner dance on Friday night.
