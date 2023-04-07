The Daily Advertiser
Riverina residents flocked to Wagga's Bidgee Strawberries and Cream for Good Friday

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 7 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:00pm
The Rock's Edwina Chapman with 8-year-old Lillian Chapman and 6-year-old Harriet Chapman at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream on Good Friday. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock's Edwina Chapman with 8-year-old Lillian Chapman and 6-year-old Harriet Chapman at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream on Good Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Wet weather didn't deter hundreds of Riverina residents from flocking to Bidgee Strawberries and Cream on Good Friday for its Easter Festival with some families travelling from as far as Griffith to attend.

