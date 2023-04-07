Wet weather didn't deter hundreds of Riverina residents from flocking to Bidgee Strawberries and Cream on Good Friday for its Easter Festival with some families travelling from as far as Griffith to attend.
The Rock's Edwina Chapmin said she had been looking for something fun for her girls to do for Easter and thought picking strawberries would be the perfect experience.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream owner Michael Cashen said it was a really good day.
"We're really happy with the attendance and everyone has been really respectful," Mr Cashen said.
"We had some runs of rain come through but we still had a lot of people come out."
From strawberry picking to Good Friday feasts, music by The Mighty Yak, pony rides and an Easter egg hunt it was a day jam packed with activities.
