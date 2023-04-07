Charles Sturt University student Lucy Ford has wanted to shave her head for charity since she was a kid.
But after her classmate was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and was forced to put her degree on hold while she received treatment, she knew this was the time to do it.
"The Greatest Shave is something I've wanted to do since I was 11," the veterinary science student said.
"When I heard that one of my classmates had been diagnosed with leukaemia, it just gave me the push I needed to take the leap."
It was the same for fellow vet student Romy Saunders, who also jumped on board to shave her hair off.
"I watched a lot of kids do it in school and I was never quite game enough to do it," Ms Saunders said.
"I've never had anyone in my life affected by leukaemia until this year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Every day, 53 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia. Another 16 will lose their life to a type of blood cancer.
With the help of another classmate, Brooke Curtis, Ms Ford and Ms Saunders have already raised close to $4000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. The sum does include about $600 they made at a bake sale on Thursday.
"We had so much baking because everyone rallied together," Ms Ford said.
"It's amazing, we're so excited we've already made such a contribution, especially as university students."
Ms Ford said she hoped the shave was also a show of solidarity to her classmate.
"It's a big thing to lose your hair, especially as a woman," she said.
"I know how hard it hit her when she lost her hair ... the least I could do was take the leap of faith and break the stigma and help her feel less alone."
Ms Ford and Ms Saunders will finally say goodbye to their hair on Wednesday, May 3, at the William Farrer Hotel.
They will be auctioning off the right to cut of a lock or two to audience members and also will be selling handmade scrub caps and scrunchies to raise even more funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.
To contribute to the cause, visit their World's Greatest Shave fundraising page.
