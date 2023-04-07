Four people have died and another is in a critical condition following a crash on the Barton Highway between Murrumbateman and Canberra.
Emergency services were called to the highway, near Casuarina Lane at Jeir, about 6.45am on Good Friday following reports of a head-on, two-vehicle crash.
Hume Police District officers found a Ford Ranger utility and a Mitsubishi Triton utility had collided.
Helicopters, crash investigators and emergency services attended, and the trapped passengers were cut out of the cars.
A female driver and male passenger of the Mitsubishi, and a male driver and male passenger of the Ford died at the scene. They have not been formally identified and their ages are not known at this time.
Another passenger in the Ford was treated at the scene, and is currently in hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established, with police investigations under way.
NSW Police acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman said some of those impacted in the crash were locals.
"Two cars with multiple people deceased is no doubt a scene that is horrific," she said.
"But ultimately, our thoughts are with the family, the friends, and the local community that will no doubt feel the impact of these deaths."
Commissioner Chapman urged drivers to follow regular road safety rules, and drive to the weather conditions that present themselves this weekend.
"Obviously with some wet weather, different road surfaces ... those things are what is important for people to take notice of and heed when they are driving," she said.
NSW Police is urging anyone with dash-cam footage or any other helpful information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Barton Highway was closed for some time but reopened about 2pm.
The deaths are four of six that have occurred on NSW roads since the beginning of the Easter weekend.
