Age is nothing more than a number for Wagga boy Luka Stratton, who has been taking leaps and bounds when competing in sailboat racing.
The 13-year-old was introduced to water sports at about 10 years old and will try his luck at claiming first place in the Wagga Sailing Club's 2023 Hartley TS16 NSW/ACT Championships this Easter long weekend.
Luka has teamed up with Wagga man Charles Oliver on Bumble Bee and is going head-to-head with 11 other contestants for the title, while his proud parents and sister watch his performance from the shoreline.
The pair competed in their first race on Friday, which consisted of five laps on Lake Albert, and they will compete in another three races on Saturday and a final race on Sunday.
Competitors will then tally up their scores for all races and the pair with the most will take out the championship title.
Luka is the youngest competitor, with some as old as 75.
Proud mum Jo Stratton said no matter the outcome, she was more than proud of her son.
"It's a very skill-based sport," she said.
"In winter Luka is very much a soccer boy, but in summer it's sailing.
"His dad took him and our other children out on the water and Luka just took to it like a duck to water."
Many of the competitors Luka and Charles are up against are from Sydney or Wagga, and all 12 competitors will brave the weather conditions over the weekend - unless there is lightning or it becomes dangerous.
Winners will be announced Sunday afternoon.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
