In the accessible bathroom on Wagga City Library's ground floor, anyone can now access a free period pack from a Share the Dignity vending machine.
The machine was installed two weeks ago, and it's central location has already meant it's been used regularly.
Wagga City Council outreach services team leader Wendy Harper said the library was accessed by a diverse range of people who might need the supplies.
"We've got teenagers that come in after school - they're probably who we were thinking of primarily, but also people from migrant backgrounds who don't speak English," she said.
"We've also got quite a few people who come through here who don't have a fixed address so access to products can be a little tricky."
The machine dispenses a small pack containing six tampons and two pads - enough for someone to "manage their period with dignity for a day", according to Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay.
'I came up with the idea for the dignity vending machines after visiting a charity where a man loudly asked a woman whether she wanted pads or tampons after she asked for period products," she said.
"She recoiled into herself and I just thought to myself 'there has to be a better way'."
There are now 366 vending machines located across the country. Along with the library's dispenser, Wagga's Charles Sturt University campus also has a machine. Junee Library also has one.
"It is something that we're seeing more libraries around Australia," Ms Harper said.
"Given our central location, it does make sense to have it here and we do get such a wide cross section of society - you don't have to pay to walk in here."
The library's Share the Dignity vending machine is sponsored by Woolworths, and the library employees keep the machine stocked and maintained.
