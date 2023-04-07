The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga City Library installs Share the Dignity period pack vending machine in accessible bathroom

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outreach services team leader Wendy Harper at the Wagga City Library's Share the Dignity dispenser. Picture by Madeline Begley
Outreach services team leader Wendy Harper at the Wagga City Library's Share the Dignity dispenser. Picture by Madeline Begley

In the accessible bathroom on Wagga City Library's ground floor, anyone can now access a free period pack from a Share the Dignity vending machine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.