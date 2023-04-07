Miss Ex will fly the flag for her new home region in the Riverina Championships on Saturday.
While there are plenty of former Riverina horsemen returning home chasing success, the newcomer to the David Kennedy stable looms as the best of the hopes trained in the region in the $100,000 mares feature at Riverina Paceway.
The four-year-old has been runner up in two of her five group one appearances and reinsman Jackson Painting was impressed with her heat effort last week.
Miss Ex finished third behind Soho Historia and Tay Tay after racing without cover.
Painting hopes she can utilise her front row draw to her advantage.
"We were really happy with her as she went into that underdone but still acquitted herself well," Painting said.
"She will be a bit better again on Saturday but will have to be.
"With the draw on national ratings we'll head forward at the start and get in front of them for a little bit anyway."
READ MORE
Miss Ex has come to the Riverina with his series and next month's Regional Championships on the agenda.
Painting believes she should be favourite for next month's feature, which is limited to up to 70 pacers.
"She's here for the Regional Championships," he said.
"There's two races she came for and to qualify for one is a good effort and hopefully she runs a good race and then everything will be on target for next month.
"She's raced the top two and three-year-olds the whole way through, has raced in five group ones already and without knowing too much about what is hidden out there I think she's the one to beat in the series next month."
It is part of a big night for Painting who has drives in seven of the nine races.
He rates Fire And Sword as his best chance after winning his heat last week.
"He probably benefited from the way we've been working him, we've changed it up a little bit, and he seems to be really thriving at the moment," Painting said.
"He did all the work last week and in my opinion was the most impressive heat winner so on paper I think he's my best drive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.