Tactics key as Hart eyes more Riverina Championships success

Tactics will be crucial as Cameron Hart looks to keep up his strong record in the Riverina Championships.
The former Junee reinsman is looking to add a third and fourth title at Riverina Paceway on Saturday.
He took out the inaugural mares final two years ago before winning the entires and geldings division last year.
With a preferential barrier draw in place, meaning most of the main chances are drawn on the back row, Hart is unsure what to expect.
"They are always tricky these with the way the class draw is," Hart said.
"It is hard to make plans beforehand, you kinda just have to go out there and drive like you see a little bit."
Hart drove in both heats of the entires and geldings heats last week but has stuck with heat winner My Ultimate Ronnie.
Lightning Dan finished third in his heat, and has come up with a front row draw, but the 24-year-old admitted it was a pretty easy decision.
"I stuck with him when both horses were in the Chariots (Of Fire) as well so it was probably a pretty obvious choice," Hart said.
"I think he's the better horse out of the two."
My Ultimate Ronnie was able to take a narrow win in his heat last week.
He had to survive a protest in the process, but Hart isn't overly concerned with having to overcome another second row draw.
"I'm not too concerned with the draw for him as he's very versatile," he said.
"It's not like I have to get him up there as soon as I can or anything. I can just see how it goes."
My Ultimate Ronnie was saved for one run last week to just run down Tasty Delight.
Hart rated the Brian Portelli runner and Bettor Isolate, who won the slower of the two heats, as the biggest dangers in the $100,000 final.
"(Bettor Isolate) was pretty impressive in his heat but I've got a lot of time for Tasty Delight as well," he said.
"He's a very classy horse, he's very tough as we saw in his heat and he was rallying back."
Hart will also drive Tay Tay in the mares final.
She had to settle for second in her heat after being given a kind trip by Hart behind Soho Historia.
She couldn't run the Emma Stewart-trained mare down in the straight last week but did win when racing without cover at Menangle leading into the trip to Wagga.
"It's a completely different race this week with the backline draw and having the two main dangers right next to me," Hart said.
"Much like the boys it is probably going to be pretty tactical early but she has a great turn of foot, much like My Ultimate Ronnie, and she can do a little of work.
"Either way I'll just see how the start goes but I'm pretty confident with her chances."
Hart and former Young trainer Jason Grimson will also combine with Abouttime in the Wagga Pacers Cup.
He has drawn the outside of the front row but Hart continues to be impressed.
"He's a really good horse and I would have loved to have drawn inside Whereyabinboppin as then he would have taken a fair bit of catching," he said.
