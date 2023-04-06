There's nothing fun about losing a grand final, but Coolamon coach Mark Carroll couldn't be prouder of his team.
Turning around from their one-win 2022 season to go undefeated through to the Southern NSW Women's League grand final, there's not a lot to complain about.
"To come from last year, winning one game, by one point, to go undefeated and win two finals, I'm very impressed, I'm very proud of them," Carroll said.
"What can you say, it's disappointing (to lose) but the girls did really good."
A strong contest with passages of fast, clean play, the Hoppers were unlucky to score on several occasions, including in what was nearly the opening goal in the first minute of the first quarter.
Carroll was pleased with how his side played on Thursday night and the pressure they applied to their opponents, with midfielder Sophie Gaynor voted best on ground for her performance.
Though unable to score a goal during the game, there was plenty of good play from the Hoppers, even keeping Ganmain goalless in the final term.
"We probably had as much ball in our forward line as they did, they just capitalised more on their opportunities better than us," he said.
"We kicked five points, and that first quarter the ball was locked in our forward for six or seven minutes.
"Most quarters I thought we had more territory forward of centre than them but their experience showed."
Carroll said he felt there was positive change coming throughout the game but they ultimately ran out of time.
"You look to try and change a player, and you can't because in 12-minute quarters, it's over in a blink of an eye," Carroll said.
"It's hard for the game momentum to change in that 48-minutes.
"The margin was about 20-points and it seemed a lot closer than that."
Ready to have a break from coaching for the rest of the year, Carroll said he thoroughly enjoyed his first foray into women's coaching.
"I really did enjoy it, they're a fantastic group of girls and I couldn't be prouder of the effort they put in," he said.
"I've done a lot of coaching over the years and I put my hand up when the club needed a volunteer and I really enjoyed it."
Not promised to return next season, Carroll will be stepping back and watching some football this year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
