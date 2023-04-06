Riverina health authorities are reminding people to take precautions for mosquitoes over Easter, with two further cases of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus infection in the region.
These two latest cases are in addition to MVE cases previously identified in February and March, bringing the total number of cases in NSW this season to four.
MVE cases have also recently been identified in border communities in Victoria, including among people who may have exposures in NSW.
NSW Health said the virus has been detected in a man in his 20s from the Federation LGA, who was infected between mid-February and early March.
He was most likely exposed to the virus either while at work in Federation Shire, or while camping in Indigo Shire in Victoria. He remains admitted to hospital.
The virus has also been detected in a man in his 60s from the Leeton Shire, who was infected in March and was most likely exposed to the virus around home and his local area. He remains admitted to hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Keira Glasgow, the director of NSW Health's One Health branch, said the latest cases were a timely reminder for communities around the NSW and Victorian border to take action to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for Murray Valley encephalitis, so we are urging the community to do everything they can to protect themselves against mosquito bites," Ms Glasgow said.
"We have now identified four cases of MVE and the number of MVE detections through surveillance of mosquitoes and sentinel chickens in NSW this season is concerning. With many families spending time camping or enjoying the outdoors this coming weekend, we are urging people to avoid mosquito bites.
"The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn. Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis, Kunjin and Barmah Forest viruses.
"Only a small proportion of people infected with Murray Valley Encephalitis virus will have any symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches.
"Signs of severe infection include severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness."
MVE virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. Rarely, it causes severe neurological illness. The primary hosts of MVE and Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) are wild waterbirds such as herons and egrets.
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Local Health District director of public health Alison Nikitas said the MVE and Kunjin virus were found in samples from sentinel chickens in Hay on March 20.
"With many people planning events for the Easter break or the school holidays, it is very important that everyone takes the appropriate steps to protect against mosquito bites," Ms Nikitas said.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE or Kunjin virus and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn."
Both viruses do not normally cause symptoms in those who are infected, but some people might experience symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and muscle aches.
""Rarely, these viruses cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases," Ms Nikitas said.
"Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications."
Ways to prevent mosquito bites include wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear, and applying repellent to all areas of exposed skin that contains DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil.
Avoiding mosquito bites also protects against other mosquito-borne diseases including Japanese Encephalitis and Ross River fever.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.