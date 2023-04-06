The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Murray Valley encephalitis, Kunjin viruses detected in Hay prompt health warning from MLHD

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Local Health District public health director Alison Nikitas asked the community to try to stay inside at dawn and dusk. File picture
Murrumbidgee Local Health District public health director Alison Nikitas asked the community to try to stay inside at dawn and dusk. File picture

Riverina health authorities are reminding people to take precautions for mosquitoes over Easter, with two further cases of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus infection in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.