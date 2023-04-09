Wagga Futsal will take on some of Victoria's best players at the Football Victorian State Futsal Championships in Melbourne this week.
Taking an open women's team to the competition for the first time, Wagga Futsal expects they're in with a good chance.
Much of the team heads to the championship on the back of the futsal National Championships.
Despite a young side, co-coach Gary Lyons said the squad is well experienced in senior competitions.
"All of the girls that are playing for us are playing senior women's outdoor football this year," Lyons said.
"Quite a lot of these girls played at the national tournament in January, so they've got the highest level of skill and physicality anyway.
"I think they well and truly should be competitive."
READ MORE
Team manager Rachael Barrell said the side is excited to hit the road.
"There's been a lot of lead up to get to where we are now," Barrell said.
"Once they get the ball at their feet, they're happy, it's the same with the normal soccer season, they're just waiting and waiting and waiting then they get the ball at their feet and just like that, they're happy."
Eager to pull on their uniforms and get into the action, Grace Cooper and Amelia Walker will take to the court for Wagga.
The pair said they enjoy the fast action of futsal and are looking forward to taking on new opponents for the first time.
The Football Victoria State Futsal Championships run from April 10 to April 13 in Melbourne.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.