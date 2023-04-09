The Daily Advertiser
Futsal representative side heads to Victoria

By Tahlia Sinclair
April 9 2023 - 10:30am
Wagga Futsal's representative team manager Rachael Barrell, coach Sam Gray, coach Gary Lyons, and players Amelia Walker and Grace Cooper, will play in the Victorian state championships from Monday.
Wagga Futsal will take on some of Victoria's best players at the Football Victorian State Futsal Championships in Melbourne this week.

