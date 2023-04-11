Group Nine season preview: Centenary season looms as one for the ages

It is a special season in Group Nine with the centenary celebrations of the competition and the action on the field looks like it could match the big occasion.
Junee have returned to the first grade fold but unfortunately we won't be treated to an extra game each weekend in 2023 with Brothers withdrawing from the top grade instead.
It's a concerning time for the sport across the state with a number of clubs really feeling the pinch but despite the Wagga club's troubles the remainder of the competition look to have built well heading into round one.
The clubs just off the pace last season have really built up over the off-season while there are plenty of fresh faces at a number of the real contenders last season.
It adds up to what should be a more even competition with plenty of intrigue heading into each round.
After a number of close results in last year's finals series, and premiers Gundagai losing some of their best talent, it's time to strap in for another big season.
After just missing out last year Young are finally looking to end their premiership drought, Temora have now had a taste of finals football while Tumut were dealt a couple of tough hands at the back end of the season.
All three clubs should be around the mark again this season and it's hard to write off the Tigers who have been close to the peak for so long now.
Kangaroos have arguably been the biggest movers with Nathan Rose looking to have an immediate impact while there has been plenty of movement with Albury as well.
Southcity have also bolstered their numbers while Junee are looking to ride the momentum of two premierships last season to help make their return.
The Daily Advertiser's Group Nine reporter Courtney Rees casts her eye over what could live ahead.
Coach: Justin Carney (first season)
Last season: Sixth
Key gains: Justin Carney, Shamara Brooks, Carlos Kemp, Crete Waaka, Clayton Couley, Lachie Munro, Isaac Carpenter, Marty Riti, Etu Uaisele
Key losses: Jon Huggett, Robbie Byatt, Matt Byatt Paul Karaitiana, Jack Mallinson
Player to watch: Lachie Munro - moves to the border with a big reputation, being compared to James Tedesco when he was at Orange CYMS, and could play a big role in lifting the Thunder up the ladder.
What the coach says: We've been going really good compared to the first day of training but expectations are an open book. I don't have any expectations as if I have expectations and they don't meet that then I think we've failed. I just want them to enjoy what they are doing.
What we say: There's been plenty of changes on the border and most of it is positive. It bodes well for the Thunder but they've lost a couple of key men and with a new-look team time to mesh could be a concern. The Thunder look set for a stronger season but there is a big gap to close from last season.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Derek Hay and Blake Dunn (first season)
Last season: Premiers
Key gains: Tristan Eldridge, Noa Vanisi, Joe Bromage, Wilson Hamblin
Key losses: Luke Berkrey, James Luff, Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Damian Wilson, Jake Elphick, Corey Wilson, Vinny Brown
Player to watch: Tristan Eldridge - is one of the new faces with Gundagai this season and impressed in his showing for Riverina.
What the co-coach says: (Blake Dunn) "We've trained hard, we've probably had the shortest pre-season out of all the teams by design as it's a long season if you get them in too early but we've done everything we need to do. The recruits have gelled well, we all get along, enjoy each other's company and we're heading in the right direction."
What we say: After an undefeated season the Tigers have haemorrhaged some of the best players in the competition and no matter how ingrained success is it's not easy to replace the quality of talent in a short run. While they've brought in some quality replacements, the club has also lost a lot of depth and with Derek Hay already sidelined any more injuries won't be their friend. Gundagai looks to be set to drop back to the chasing pack in 2023.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Damion Fraser (first season)
Last season: Did not play
Key gains: Daniel Foley, Aidan Sweeney, Pat Guthrie, Hayden Diggins, Zac Sangh, Zac Carey, Connor McCauley, Jeffery Roberts, James Croyden
Player to watch: Daniel Foley - his departure was the final straw ahead of Junee's withdrawal from the first grade competition two years ago and his return was the spark the club really needed. Dangerous whenever he's near the ball his experience will be crucial.
What the coach says: We just want to be competitive within the competition. We aren't expecting too much first time in the first grade competition for a few years but we're not there to make up the numbers.
What we say: It's great to have the Diesels back in the competition after sitting out the last two and hopefully the club is on the right track now. The return of some talented locals is a huge boost but it might take time to really get back into the swing of things.
Prediction: Last
Coach: Nathan Rose (first season)
Last season: Fifth
Key gains: Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Troy Barby, James Hay, Luke Ingram, Tyler Jones, Hayden Jolliffe
Key losses: Daniel Foley, Craig Field, Tristan Wheeler, Jett Liu
Player to watch: Latrell Siegwalt - has furnished into the complete package with his ability to chime in at all the right times make him a weapon for any club he's at.
What the coach says: "It's still early stages for our squad and it's probably not until round one kicks off that it will show us where we are really at. After then I think we will know a little bit more."
What we say: Have been one of the real big movers over the off-season with some real quality coming into the side. While it may take some time to click, bringing Nathan Rose has a proven track record and while it's been a long time since Kangaroos have been a genuine premiership threat but that could all change this season.
Prediction: Second
Coach: Josh McCrone (third season)
Last season: Fourth
Key gains: Dave White, Joel Skidmore
Key losses: Gavin Kite
Player to watch: Hamish Starr - had a quieter season last year but has the potential to really turn things around quickly with his pivotal role at the back.
What the coach says: You could have the best pre-season or the worst pre-season and won't know until you play a couple of games but I think as far as our football IQ and the way the team plays and understands the style of football I want to play and the Temora brand we want to have we are streets ahead of where we were last year.
What we say: It was a big season for the Dragons but their long-awaited taste of finals football wasn't a positive one. They should be better for the experience, Josh McCrone certainly thinks they are better placed, but while they look to have a settled line up they might be short of a couple of big weapons to take the next step.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Lachlan Bristow (fourth season) and Zac Masters (third season)
Last season: Third
Key gains: Michael Fenn, Michael Cullen, Michael Clark, Matt Byatt, Lewis Arragon
Key losses: Joe Roddy, Jed Pearce
Player to watch: Lachlan Bristow - the reigning Weissel Medal winner has been a dominant figure since his return to the Blues in 2019 and his ability to cut side open through the middle is a real key for their success since then.
What the co-coach says: (Lachlan Bristow) I think we are placed really well after retaining pretty much all of our players. I thought we weren't far off the mark last year but went out in a disappointing way being short a man for the majority of the game, I think we really could have gone on and possibly won it last year and this year we've got the same squad plus a couple of really good additions. I'm excited for the year ahead.
What we say: Have been the most consistent side over the past four seasons but don't have a lot to show for it. This looks set to change with the Blues only strengthening their roster this season after not being far off the mark last year. The ones to beat.
Prediction: Premiers
Coach: Kyle McCarthy (second season of second stint)
Last season: Last
Key gains: James Morgan, Josh Afamasaga, Klayton Waikato, Maleke Morris, Rhys Weldon, Josh Siegwalt, Mitch Bennett, Luke Gladman
Key losses: Nick Skinner, Tim Hurst
Player to watch: James Morgan - has returned to the club from Brothers where he had a big influence last season. He continues to flourish in first grade with his speed a big weapon and linking with a playmaker like Kyle McCarthy will be a big boost for him and for the Bulls.
What the coach says: We've got good numbers so we're definitely pushing for finals. It wasn't hard to beat but we're definitely in a lot better place, we've got a bit of strike back with Jimmy Morgan and have more depth in the forwards.
What we say: It always shaped as a tough season for the Bulls with some key departures last year and while things are definitely looking a lot better this time around it's a big step to take and it might take more time to get back to their usual lofty heights.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Nick Cornish (second season)
Last season: Runners up
Key gains: Zane Bijorac, Ryan Dodson, Jacob Lucas, Tom Demeio, Atu Tupou, Tallis Smith, Troy Whiley
Key losses: Mitch Cornish, Tyler Cornish, Blake Hewitt, Inoke Vunipola, Aaron Slater, Nayah Freeman, Tom Bush, Jake Veney
Player to watch: Zane Bijorac - links with the Cherrypickers after experience at a number of NRL clubs. Showed some good signs when given a late call up for Riverina's Country Championships final after just signing on with the 'Pickers and could be that real strike weapon they were missing out wide last season.
What the coach says: It will be good to get into a couple of games to see where we are at as it's such a new-look side but we got a bit of a look at West Wyalong Knockout, which we won, so there's some good signs there to keep building on. We've got potential.
What we say: The Cherrypickers are coming off their best season in three decades but were well beaten in the grand final and now have a very different looking side. They've lost plenty of experience and while their new faces all come with good resumes, continuity is going to be an issue, especially with so many travellers in the team.
Prediction: Third
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
