The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Waratah Tigers President Robert Nascimben 'gutted' following difficult decision

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratah Tigers in action against West Wyalong during last season. Picture by The Area News
Waratah Tigers in action against West Wyalong during last season. Picture by The Area News

GRIFFITH Waratah Tigers have made the difficult decision to withdraw their senior teams from the Group 20 competition for season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.