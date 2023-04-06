GRIFFITH Waratah Tigers have made the difficult decision to withdraw their senior teams from the Group 20 competition for season 2023.
Waratah Tigers decided at a regular meeting on Tuesday night that first grade, reserves, league tag, U18s and U16s sides will go into recess this year after the club was unable to field enough players.
It's the first time senior squads have gone into recess in the club's 59-year history.
Meanwhile, the Waratah juniors season is expected to go ahead as normal.
Waratah Tigers president Robert Nascimben said the decision was not taken lightly.
"We had a number of players eager to play in November and but started to drift off around February when we commenced training, owing to other commitments and involvement with other sports. We had about 15 or 16 seniors but we needed around thirty to run two sides to make it viable.
"Ultimately it was the best the decision for us, to simply rebuild for 2024. There's a lot of hard work that goes into preparing for a season and a lot of volunteerism. This won't just affect us, but other clubs in Group 20. I envision the season will be shortened as a result. Further afield, it also affects local businesses," he said.
"Committee members have been involved with the club for over 50 years. It's been one of the most successful groups in Group 20, with grand final wins in first grade and reserve grade. We have a proud history with a number of great players."
Nascimben hopes the year out will afford an opportunity for the club to build stronger than ever for their 60th anniversary in 2024.
"We'll put on the table what can be done better," he said.
"In the meantime we will work very closely with the Griffith Waratah juniors this year and utilise the senior players we do have to be there at juniors training to build up our stocks for U16s and U18s in both girls and boys."
Waratah Tigers' decision follows the withdrawal of Wagga's Brothers first grade team from the Group Nine competition this year.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
