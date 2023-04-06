The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

What's open in Wagga over the Easter long weekend

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 7 2023 - 8:25am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flok cafe owner Naveed Aslam with wife Annie Riaz. File picture by Madeline Begley
Flok cafe owner Naveed Aslam with wife Annie Riaz. File picture by Madeline Begley

Cafes

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.