Cafes
If you're craving a coffee never fear. While most local cafes will be closed for the weekend, there are enough options to make sure everyone is well caffeinated throughout the weekend.
Fitz Cafe - open for takeaway 8am - 12pm every day
Uneke Lounge - open for takeaway 8.30am - 12pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Flok Cafe - open for takeaway 8am - 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
10 Best Street (formerly the Blessed Bean) - Open 6.30am - 2pm on Friday and Monday, 7am - 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Meccanico - open 7am - 3pm every day
The Press - open 6.30am - 2pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Shopping and groceries
The Wagga Marketplace and the Sturt Mall are closed Friday and Sunday, along with major grocery chains Aldi, Coles and Woolworths.
IGA Wagga is closed Good Friday, but will remain open usual hours for those in urgent need of a grocery top-up on Sunday.
Major grocery chains will be open their usual scheduled hours on Saturday and Monday.
Wagga Marketplace will be open 9am - 4pm Saturday and Monday, and the Sturt Mall 10am - 3pm Saturday and Sunday. Individual store hours may vary.
Family entertainment
Tolland Hotel is hosting a special family lunch on Easter Sunday, including Easter egg guessing competition Easter colouring competition, face painter and an Easter egg hunt.
Moviegoers will be pleased to hear Forum 6 Cinemas will remain open for the duration of the weekend, with session times and tickets available online. Family friendly films showing over the weekend include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Argonuts and Mavka.
The Wagga Bowling and Entertainment Centre is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but will be open from 12pm to 6pm Saturday and Monday.
Church services
You can find a comprehensive list of services here.
Drinks
People looking for a cheeky drink over the Easter long weekend are in luck, with many of Wagga's most popular pubs open every day over the weekend.
Venues open for the weekend include The Riverina Hotel, Kooringal Hotel, Jungle Duke Tolland Hotel, Romano's, Sporties, and Farmers Home Hotel. Thirsty Crow Brewery will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Most venues are running entertainment over the Easter long weekend, as well as food and drink specials. Check the social media accounts of your preferred watering hole for details.
Council services
While the council's administration centre, the National Art Glass Gallery and Library will be closed for the duration of the Easter weekend, kerbside garbage pick-up will continue as usual over the Easter Long weekend.
Most other council facilities will be closed on Good Friday, reopening for Saturday and Sunday. This includes Museum of the Riverina, Art Gallery, Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre, Zoo and Aviary, and Visitor Information Centre.
Please note this is not an extensive list and opening hours are subject to change. Check with each business or look on their social media accounts to confirm times.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
