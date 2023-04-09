Billy Glanvill is eager to keep developing his football this year after a solid SANFL debut for West Adelaide in round one.
Although being competitive throughout the four quarters, the Bloods eventually went down by 16-points to North Adelaide.
Despite the loss, Glanvill was optimistic about the performance predicting they will give the majority of side's a fair challenge this season.
"We are a pretty young and inexperienced side," Glanvill said.
"I think they were saying that on the weekend that they had a total of 800 more games played.
"North Adelaide are a pretty good side, so I thought we fought pretty hard and showed when we play our brand of footy we can be competitive against the better teams.
"But it is going to be a learning and building year and hopefully we pick up a few wins along the way."
Glanvill was grateful for the opportunity to make his SANFL debut against the Roosters and admitted that it was surreal to run out in front of such a large crowd.
"It was a good experience to get out there and have a taste of it," he said.
"It was pretty surreal running out and there was a pretty big crowd there, it was definitely one of the biggest crowds I've played in front of.
"Then some of the players that you are playing with and against are ex-AFL boys, it's a pretty high standard of footy and you have got to pinch yourself sometimes.
"But it was just good to get out there and play a game."
Glanvill was impressive on debut for the Bloods leading the side in tackles made while also having 26 disposals.
While reasonably happy with his own performance, Glanvill admitted there was still aspects of his game that needed some work.
"It was a good start," he said.
"But there is always stuff to improve on, probably around stoppages and stuff there's just a few things to fix up.
"But it was good to get out and get experience and learn what it's like as obviously the real thing is a bit different to the practice games.
"So it was good to get out and experience it and hopefully I can keep building on that."
Glanvill is the latest Riverina product to land at the Bloods and the young midfielder admitted that it has been good to have a few local boys around to make his transition a little bit easier.
"They have taken me under their wing a bit the boys," he said.
"There's a good group of us, I think there's five or six of us.
"I'm living with Mick Mattingly who is a good family friend with both of us coming from Turvey.
"He's taken me under his wing the big fella, he's been real good and we all hang out a fair bit."
