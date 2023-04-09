The Daily Advertiser
Billy Glanvill is eager to keep developing in the SANFL after making an impressive debut for West Adelaide in round one

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 9 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Billy Glanvill (left) made his debut for the Bloods alongside Kane Sherlock and Josh Shepperd. Picture from West Adelaide Football Club
Billy Glanvill is eager to keep developing his football this year after a solid SANFL debut for West Adelaide in round one.

