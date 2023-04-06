Corks and forks will be flying this Easter as Borambola Wines welcomes the return of the festival that saw the local family-run business really take off.
The two-day Cork and Fork Festival typically runs over the Easter long weekend at Borambola wines, drawing in crowds of hundreds, but hasn't be held since 2018 due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Borambola Wines managing director Tim McMullen said hundreds of residents have already booked tickets for the event.
"It's a free event but we're getting people to book tickets so we have a rough idea as to how many people are coming," Mr McMullen said.
This way they will be able to ensure there is plenty of food and parking for all.
"I think the Cork and Fork Festival we held in 2018, we had more than a thousand people turn up on the Easter Sunday and we ran out of food in the first 40 minutes."
There will be cheese platters and nibbles to compliment Borambola Wines' wine, Tuckerbox cider and beer, and Riverina Gin which will also be available.
"The food is also from a local producer, Woolshed Farms mobile truck, so its a good opportunity to see what we have to offer locally," Mr McMullen said.
There will also be live music to keep residents entertained.
Residents are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets and are not permitted to bring their own alcohol to the event.
While Mr McMullen has his fingers crossed for sunshine, if it does rain the event may be cancelled.
The Cork and Fork Festival will run on Easter Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3.30pm.
