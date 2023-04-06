LEADING Albury trainer Mitch Beer believes there is a couple of factors in Hardware Lane's favour when he returns to city level on Monday.
Hardware Lane will contest the $60,000 Benchmark 72 3&4YO Handicap (1100m) at Warwick Farm.
The talented four-year-old is looking for his first win this preparation after enjoying three victories, including a Highway, last campaign.
Beer concedes Monday's assignment is a tough one for Hardware Lane but he would not be surprised to see him run a big race.
"He's got blinkers on for the first time and strikes a wet track," Beer said.
"It may as well be a listed race but that's this time of year. All of those Saturday horses, there's not many benchmark races so they all get pushed back a little bit so it's a strong race.
"I was disappointed with the horse's last start but he got to far back and didn't finish too far off Northernero, who came out and won, but blinkers on, wet track, there is a bit to like.
"We'll be a bit more positive on him and use his speed. Alysha (Collett) gets on good with him."
Hardware Lane was one of the main fancies in the City Handicap at Albury last start but finished sixth, five lengths behind runaway winner Espirito.
He wasn't far away despite being a beaten favourite at his two runs before that at Albury and kicked off his preparation with a credible third placing at Warwick Farm midweek.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Part-owned by Wagga connections, Hardware Lane has already amassed just under $140,000 in career earnings with four wins from 15 starts.
Beer concedes he is harder to place now as Hardware Lane closes in on reaching his mark but believes he can jag another city win.
"He's not far off (his mark). He'll pick up another couple and his midweek will come in the depths of winter and he is up to winning a midweek in the depths of winter," he said.
"I think we've found a very, very strong race this time but he'll go to that and then go to the Town Plate Prelude."
The $40,000 Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m) on Sunday, April 23 may be on the agenda for Hardware Lane but a start in the feature itself in May is extremely unlikely.
One of Beer's horses that may be headed towards the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) is last year's runners up, Mnementh, who is either going there or to the Wangoom at Warrnambool.
At risk of bringing back the nightmares of being rolled as the $1.80 favourite in last year's Tocumwal Cup, Mnementh will head back there on Saturday to gallop between races.
Mnementh will then head to Randwick on Saturday week, where he will resume in the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m). Shalook will also contest the Class Three Highway Handicap (1200m) on the same day.
Danny Beasley has been booked to ride both.
Beer is also considering a trip to Warwick Farm later in the month for Scarlet Prince, who will either head there or to the $36,000 Gundagai Cup (1800m) on Sunday week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.