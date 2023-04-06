The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mitch Beer hopes the addition of blinkers combined with a wet track can prove a winning recipe for Hardware Lane

MM
By Matt Malone
April 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alysha Collett will partner Hardware Lane at Warwick Farm on Monday. Picture by Les Smith
Alysha Collett will partner Hardware Lane at Warwick Farm on Monday. Picture by Les Smith

LEADING Albury trainer Mitch Beer believes there is a couple of factors in Hardware Lane's favour when he returns to city level on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.