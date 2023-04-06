Since the early nineties, Alice Ryan has donated blood or plasma 54 times, and plans to continue rolling up her sleeve regularly.
At this time of year, a high risk of road accidents coupled with regular donors going on holidays, blood banks across the country need as many donations as they can get.
"When you work in pathology like I used to... a lot of our regular people that we would have come in were cancer patients, so a lot of them would need blood at different times," she said.
"When you see people improve, that makes it worth it."
The two most common donations are whole blood and plasma - the part of the blood which carries proteins and antibodies.
Plasma can be stored for longer than whole blood, and can be used to treat brain disorders, severe burns, immune deficiencies and a range of other conditions and illnesses.
Ms Ryan switched to plasma donations when she was found out she had a rare blood type.
"Whole blood is great for those who are universal donors," she said.
"But there's not a whole lot of AB positive people needing whole blood, so they prefer my plasma."
Red Cross Lifeblood Group Account Manager for the ACT and Riverina Mitch Bryce said this was the time of year they needed new donors.
"Over the next week or two around Easter we probably need another 100 donations [in the Riverina]... probably 200 to 300 donations are needed towards the end of April." he said.
"With people going down the coast for a holiday we need people to take up those seats and donate on their behalf."
Wagga Base Hospital's pathology lab manager Mostafa Lashin said they would typically use 3000 whole blood donations at the hospital each year.
"There's lots of conditions that are transfusion dependent and obviously the last few years with the pandemic, has reduced the number of volunteers," he said.
"The demand on the other hand is still steady."
Wagga Lifeblood is closed on Good Friday, but will be open Easter Saturday and Easter Monday from 7am to 3pm.
Next week, they are open from 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Thursday.
