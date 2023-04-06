The pros and cons of booking a domestic honeymoon destination

Looking to plan your honeymoon in 2023? Although international travel has returned in full force across the globe, many Aussie honeymooners are actually opting to stay down under for their romantic time away rather than jet-setting to a faraway location.



Truth be told, there are numerous financial and other practical benefits to booking a domestic honeymoon destination, including the fact that cutting costs on airfares can enable you to stay in luxury accommodation across Australia or pack your trip itinerary filled with an array of premium experiences.

But there are also countless reasons why honeymooners may choose to travel abroad rather than staying in a domestic destination. Ultimately, the decision on where you should go for your honeymoon is naturally between you and your partner, however it certainly pays to know the pros and cons behind each of these two distinct options.

We'll be outlining some of the most compelling pros and cons of travelling domestically for your honeymoon below, just so you know what you can stand to gain (and perhaps lose) by booking an Australian destination for your romantic time away.

Pro: Less travel time means more holiday time

Let's face it: Australia is seriously far away from virtually every other country on the planet, except perhaps New Zealand. Travelling anywhere international from an Australian airport will naturally mean hours upon hours of flying, not to mention time allocated for getting over your jet lag as well.

When you travel domestically, however, you can sidestep all the fatigue that comes with crossing multiple time zones whilst still being able to travel somewhere new and exciting. In other words, less time on the road (or in the air), means more time to actually be present and really enjoy your time away together.



It also means less recovery time post-holiday, ensuring that you don't return from your honeymoon feeling like you're in dire need of another getaway!

Con: You're less likely to find new experiences

One of the most exciting things about travelling overseas is the opportunity to immerse yourself in different cultures. Sadly, this isn't really an option when it comes to travelling domestically. Chances are you may find yourself surrounded by experiences that you've already been able to enjoy elsewhere.



For example, visiting the zoo anywhere in Australia can definitely be exciting for any international tourists who may have never seen a kangaroo. For those of us who've seen our fair share of wild roos, however, there's not much that can excite us.

Thankfully, however, many Australian tourist hotspots have begun integrating Indigenous cultural resources into their own activity offerings. If you are looking to learn a little bit more about Indigenous culture, a domestic honeymoon could be the perfect opportunity for you to do so.

Pro: You'll get to explore your own backyard together

Even if you and your partner have lived in Australia for your whole lives, there is bound to be somewhere you're both yet to explore. So why not set that as the location for your domestic honeymoon?

There are some romantic holiday spots to be explored in every state here in Australia, some of which you may never have visited before. For example, secluded cities like Cairns and Perth can provide all the illusion of a romantic desert island escape without you even having to leave 'your own backyard'.



And with plenty of actual islands to explore in both of these areas, you're sure to find a tropical retreat or two that can provide you with a quintessential honeymoon experience.

And if the beach isn't the vibe for your honeymoon, then why not trek into the great Aussie outback? The red sands and striking sunsets of the Kimberley region can provide a scintillating backdrop for honeymoon photos.



Or you could venture somewhere more green with sweeping hills, like the Hunter or Barossa Valley wine regions, in New South Wales and South Australia respectively.

Con: A domestic destination may not be 'special' enough

Just as you and your fiance will only ever have one wedding, so too will you only ever embark on one honeymoon together. Yes, second and third honeymoons can be a thing for couples who may want to do so, but your actual honeymoon and the destination you choose tends to take on a certain significance for you and your partner.

When selecting a honeymoon destination, it's important to think about what particular spot you'd like to find yourself returning back to as the years go by. Returning to your honeymoon spot is a perfect way to savour the memories of when you were both young newlyweds.



In fact, some couples may decide to travel back to their honeymoon spot for milestone wedding anniversaries like their 10th, 20th, or even their 50th anniversaries.

If this timeless honeymoon destination that you can see yourself returning back to for your shared big moments isn't domestic, then chances are you and your partner will know so.

Pro: You'll spend a lot less

Drawing on from our last point of wanting your honeymoon destination to be particularly special, it's important to note that this is definitely not a priority for all soon-to-be-weds. Budgeting as an engaged couple can be tricky, to say the very least.



Not only do you have a wedding to plan for, but you may also already have a mortgage on your hands, or even a family to support. With all these other big life expenses crowding around you, it's only natural to want to keep your honeymoon as modest as possible.

This isn't to say that you shouldn't book somewhere special, or even book the honeymoon suite during your time away. As we said earlier, the funds that you save on airfare and other logistical travel expenses, may allow you to comfortably afford a more luxury accommodation option than you would've been able to if you were travelling internationally.



The savings you accrue by staying down under for your honeymoon can be used however you like, really. If you'd like to put them towards your wedding, then do so. But if you want to just enjoy it between yourselves and splurge on other elements of your romantic getaway, then why not?

Con: It may not feel like a proper 'escape'

One of the best things about going on your honeymoon is knowing that you have a perfect excuse for shutting yourself off from the outside world.



Honeymooners have a built-in excuse to leave all of their emails unanswered and let their phones ring off the hook, because you shouldn't be calling them anyway! Even friends and family may forgo checking in, just so they don't risk bursting your little love bubble.

But the love bubble can burst pretty quickly if you happen to run into loved ones during your romantic getaway. The likelihood of running into a friend, family member, or even a coworker is naturally higher for honeymooners looking to travel domestically.



This likelihood increases further if you're planning to travel to a tourist hotspot like the Gold Coast during the height of summer.

Yes, running into someone from the 'outside world' isn't by any means the worst thing that could happen on your honeymoon, but it's never exactly ideal either. This is precisely why most honeymoon destinations tend to be desert island-types. But there are other ways that your domestic honeymoon may not feel too much like an escape.



For instance, if you're travelling somewhere a little too close to home, the familiar sights or terrain can make you feel like you never really left your normal life behind. Those who are after a firm step away may benefit from booking a more faraway honeymoon destination, or at the very least visiting a part of the island continent that feels very much removed from their day-to-day life.



All things considered, there are a variety of reasons behind any couple's selection of their honeymoon destination. And with the sheer number of picture-perfect and secluded getaway spots available right here in Australia, a domestic honeymoon really isn't all that bad of an idea.