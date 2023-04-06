Wagga council will continue to push for the return of the money spent on the old Ambulance Station as a new government takes power and they've found themselves an unlikely ally in the fight.
Council had been pushing the previous government to return the $600,000 the city was charged for the ambulance station while other councils throughout NSW received similar assets for $1.
At a recent council meeting Labor councillor Dan Hayes said the advocacy shouldn't stop because a new party has taken the reins.
"I think it's incumbent on the new government to right the wrong of the previous one. You don't get to wash your hands of it completely. As councillors know here when you get elected you inherit what's done in the past," he said.
Mayor Dallas Tout said he would be write to the government asking for the matter to be revisited, as soon as the ministerial team was settled, much like he had with the previous government, which was the subject of some controversy as Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang disputed that the letter was ever received.
Back in February Mr Fang said Cr Tout is "almost deliberately misleading the Wagga population" over the letters, as he himself told the mayor that no one in the government had received his latest letter.
He also called the council's handling of the ambulance station purchase "childish".
However, he is now advocating for the return of the cash, telling The Daily Advertiser that he backs Dan Hayes "100 per cent".
"I congratulate Dan Hayes on being consistent with his calls, I think it's appropriate that the new Labor government support and honour the commitments they made in opposition and return the money to Wagga city council," he said.
But he has caveats.
The government must also ensure that every single asset sold to local councils, or not-for-profits, are all now sold for a dollar.
And given the money from the ambulance station went into health infrastructure funds, the new government must show how they'll replace that cash.
"We need to know what it is they're going to cancel in order to have that money returned back," he said.
"I'm more than happy to support that call, I'll stand with him out in front of the ambulance station and call that the new Labor government hand the money back."
However Cr Hayes said Mr Fang's comments were a cynical attempt at political point scoring and people are "sick of it".
Mr Hayes disputes that the Labor government made any promises on this issue when in opposition.
"When Wes was in a position to do it, he didn't, so he's got no credibility on this issue," he said.
"It's probably best left to those who want to fight for Wagga to lead this advocacy.
"It's a bit hard to take Wes seriously on most issues, let alone this one."
The Daily Advertiser reached out to the Labor government for comment.
