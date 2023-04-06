Milton Hasnat and Ryan Martin opened Riverina Seafood Market because they wanted Wagga residents to eat more fish.
On the eve of Good Friday, they were busy serving customers and sharing the health benefits of their fresh fare.
A line of people 10 deep stretched the length of the store at 10.30am, and the energy of staff and customers was palpable in the shouts for more scallops, and questions about the species that certain cuts belonged to.
Dr Hasnat said they ordered additional stock in preparation for the fishiest day of the year, but he didn't think it would be sufficient.
"It's a fast time, Easter. Really, we'll probably run out of stock shortly," he said late morning.
"We had two supplies yesterday, assuming there would be huge turnover, but this just exceeded everything."
As a business with a mission, Riverina Seafood Market is holding nothing back.
Dr Hasnat said he felt obliged to serve everyone - not only to ensure there was fish on the table for Good Friday, but to give them a taste of what more seafood could offer them.
"I don't think anything will be left for me or my family," he said.
"I want to serve people first ... a lot of people have told me they love fresh fish, but haven't had any options.
"We have someone in Sydney who participates in the fish auction there - as soon as it's over, we send a van and we get it."
As far as healthy serving suggestions for the Easter staple, Dr Hasnat recommended keeping it simple.
"Real fish should be healthy. Don't use too much oil, and don't over-fry it," he said.
"Fish is rich in fatty acids to help protect our heart.
"I recommend people have more salmon and mackerel."
The Riverina Seafood Market - which opened last week - is located on Murray Street, in between Riverina Spice Warehouse and South Wagga Butchery.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
