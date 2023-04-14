Designed for family living, entertaining

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 7
Enjoy luxury living without the stress of ever-increasing energy bills in this energy-efficient Springvale home. With solar panels, hydronic heating, a gas fireplace and ceiling fans the home is kept comfortable while also keeping power bills low.
"You don't see hydronic heating in the average home and for a home this size having that heating is incredible," selling agent Anthony Ivey said.
The design is also anything but average with the owners designing the home themselves with ease-of-living in mind.
"There's plenty of space from a family family point of view and different living options including a games room and guest room with its own bathroom," Anthony said.
"A lot of thought was put into it when it was built.
"You really have to see the way it's designed and set up to appreciate it."
The spacious main bedroom with ensuite and dual walk-in robes sits at the front while the guest bedroom with ensuite sits at the rear of the home and is connected to the games room.
The three remaining bedrooms all offer walk-in robes and ceiling fans while sharing the main bathroom.
The ultra modern kitchen boasts Dekton stone benchtops and a pantry, and is equipped with a featured pattern splashback, dual sinks, two ovens, dishwasher, plenty of cupboards and overhead cabinetry.
The spacious outdoor area features a built-in barbecue, wood fire, wall-mounted television, ceiling fan and zip-track blinds for enclosure.
From here, look out over the nine metre in-ground saltwater swimming pool and across the four-bay shed.
"It's a stunning space to sit out in and enjoy the evening," Anthony said.
The 15-metre by eight-metre shed offers a TV point, multiple power points, and toilet. There's also a lock-up garage with external access to the rear of the house that generously fits three vehicles.
The triple-car garage also offers drive-through access to the shed.
The home's Springvale location is also sure to impress.
"It's a stone's throw from the golf course, Boat Club and it's very private," Anthony said.
"The surroundings of the home are well-maintained. It's got everything you expect at this price point with quality inclusions. There isn't a single thing to do, just move in and love it and enjoy it."
