Angus Curry is confident that Port Melbourne is in for a successful year after a couple of promising performances in their opening two games of the season.
The Turvey Park junior made an immediate impact at his new club kicking a goal and having 12 disposals in the Borough's 20-point round one win against North Melbourne.
Although going down to a pretty strong Collingwood outfit by 52-points in round two, Curry is confident that the Borough is in for a good year.
"I think we should go pretty well to be honest," Curry said.
"We went down to Collingwood on the weekend, but they are a very good outfit.
"Hopefully we rebound this week against Williamstown and get a few more wins from then on.
"But I reckon we can go wherever we want if we keep playing our systems and structures."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Curry said it was an awesome experience to make his VFL debut against the Kangaroos and that he is loving the step-up in standard.
"It's a great opportunity and something that I've worked hard for," he said.
"It was a great honour to debut for Port Melbourne and I loved every moment of it.
"The standard is obviously unreal, it's just a step below the AFL and it's definitely a lot faster than any footy I've played.
"Everyone out there is highly skilled and it's probably been a little bit difficult to adjust to, but I've definitely been enjoying it."
Curry impressed those at the Borough at his first pre-season at the club with the young midfielder enjoying the increased commitment and professionalism required at VFL level.
"It's been good," he said.
"There's definitely a lot more load throughout the pre-season and you definitely have to be a lot more committed and spend a lot more time at the footy club.
"I've definitely been enjoying it and the increased level of professionalism that comes with it."
Although having played predominately through the midfield in his junior years, Curry has been spending more time in the forward half of the ground so far this season and has been enjoying taking steps forward in his development.
"I'm playing a bit of a different role than what I am used to playing," he said.
"I've been playing a high half forward role and I've definitely taken some major steps forward in my game in terms of positioning, fitness and all those aspects.
"I've definitely seen a shift in my skills for sure and I've spent a lot of time with Harley Bennell who has just arrived at the club.
"I've been focusing on working with him a fair bit and that's been really good and really helpful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.