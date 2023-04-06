Jack Callaghan will cover plenty of distance as he chases feature success at Riverina Paceway on Saturday.
Callaghan, who brought up his 500th career win in the Riverina Championships heats last week, will fly back from Perth on Saturday morning before heading to Wagga's biggest night.
The 21-year-old has been in Western Australia since Tuesday night to help Spirit Of St Louis prepare for the $1 million slot race next week.
He picked up four drives at Gloucester Park on Friday but is more than happy to put in the effort with some quality drives on either side of the country.
"You just have to do it sometimes," Callaghan said.
"Hopefully it pays off."
Madrid leads his charge at Riverina Paceway after winning the fastest of the two mares heats last week.
Coming off a long last in the Queen Elizabeth II Mile, Callaghan was pleased to see her hit back as expected.
"She was really good and had been racing really good against the best mares in the country but pulled up sick after the Queen Elizabeth, which is why she went no good there, but felt she was right back to her best the other day," Callaghan said.
"She only had to do what she had to and was still travelling really well on the line.
"It was a nice run for her."
Madrid has drawn barrier 13 in the $100,000 feature with her two main dangers, Soho Historia and Tay Tay drawn either side of her.
As such Callaghan expects tactics will really come into the play off deep in the back row.
"Most of the main chances will be trying to stay ahead of each other so tactics will definitely come into it," he said.
"There should be some good racing."
Callaghan went close to a double at Riverina Paceway last week with Artillery just run down by Bettor Isolate in the entires and geldings division.
After finding the front early despite a second row draw, Artillery was only beaten a short halfhead.
"He went really good again coming back from free-for-all grade," Callaghan said.
"He probably fell asleep out on the lead a little bit and it felt like once the other bloke got next to him he kicked on a little bit but he came too quick and he didn't have enough time to kick all the way back.
"I was still really happy with his run."
Artillery has also drawn barrier 13 alongside most of his main rivals.
Callaghan expects the draw will make it harder for him.
"It worked out really good last week but he's drawn out a couple wider and there's a few better ones in this one so it is going to be hard to do what we did in the heat."
The third of Callaghan's drives is on Fairy Tinkabell in the Wagga Pacers Cup.
She is the only mare in the field but has had one race against the boys, for a fourth at Bathurst a fortnight ago, since rattling home to finish third in the Queen Elizabeth Mile.
Callaghan expects plenty of speed with all eight of the runners drawn on the front row.
"She's going good and obviously there's a few in-form horses in it but she should handle herself well in it," he said.
