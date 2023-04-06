Wagga council is offering free entertainment for local families this school holidays with the return of the Jackdaw film series to the city's art gallery.
Just for Kids programming runs across the holidays from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 21, with free screenings daily at 10.30am.
This year's theme, GreenScreen, will feature films that discuss environmental issues in line with the gallery's year of environmentally-themed exhibitions.
The program includes eight films across eight days, including The Lorax, Fern Gully, and the Jungle Book.
IN OTHER NEWS:
GreenScreen will also hold a double feature for adults at 7pm on Saturday, April 15, showing critically acclaimed documentaries Manufactured Landscapes and Samsara. A bar service and refreshments will be available.
Entry to the double feature is free, but places are limited so bookings are essential.
More information and bookings are available on Wagga Art Gallery's website.
The Jackdaw Film Program is supported by Riverina chapter of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS).
SCREENING SCHEDULE
Free daily screenings for kids and families:
Tuesday, 11 April 10.30am: The Lorax (2012), 1Hr 26m, Rated G
Wednesday, 12 April 10.30am: Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest (1992), 1Hr 16m, Rated G
Thursday, 13 April 10.30am: Rio (2011), 1Hr 36m, Rated G
Friday, 14 April 10.30 am: The Croods: A New Age (2020), 1Hr 35m, Rated PG
Tuesday, 18 April 10.30am: The Jungle Book (2016), 1Hr 46m, Rated PG
Wednesday, 19 April 10.30am: Blueback (2022) 1Hr 42m, Rated PG
Thursday, 20 April 10.30am: Song of the Sea (2014), 1Hr 30m, Rated PG
Friday, 21 April 10.30 am: Wall-E (2008) 1Hr 38m, Rated G
Evening double feature screening for mature audiences:
Saturday, 15 April 7.00pm 'til late:
Manufactured Landscapes (2006), 1hr 30m, and
Samsara (2011), 1hr 42m
FREE ENTRY with a gold coin donation encouraged. (Bar service available).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.