Free school holiday activity with Jackdaw Film Series at Wagga Art Gallery

Dan Holmes
April 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Art Gallery pop-up cinema at Wagga Wagga Art Gallery. Picture supplied.
Wagga council is offering free entertainment for local families this school holidays with the return of the Jackdaw film series to the city's art gallery.

