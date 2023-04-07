The Daily Advertiser
Wagga police warn of fraud tradesmen as victim speaks out about her experience

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 8 2023 - 5:00am
Wagga woman Julie Christian lived on her own when she invited a man claiming to have a painting business into her home to work. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga woman Julie Christian lived on her own when she invited a man claiming to have a painting business into her home to work. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga woman has warned people to do their due diligence when hiring tradies after she was left frightened in her own home, $6000 out of pocket and with windows painted shut.

