LAKE Albert Public School's chances of claiming the Paul Kelly Cup double remain alive after having both their girls and boys team win through to the Wagga final.
A record 45 teams and 700 kids took to Jubilee Park for the Wagga division of the statewide Paul Kelly Cup competition on Wednesday.
Lake Albert proved the standout school, winning through to the final in both the girls and boys.
They claimed the Wagga division of the Tony Lockett Shield in the process with victory, with it being run in conjunction with the Paul Kelly Cup locally this year for the first time.
Lake Albert will take on Mater Dei Primary School in the boys final, and Henschke Primary School in the girls.
The finals will be held on Carroll Cup final night next term.
In the boys, Lake Albert booked their spot in the final with a 4.3 (27) to 2.1 (13) over Wagga Public School, while Mater Dei claimed victory over Henschke 4.1 (25) to 2.3 (15) in a bruising contest.
In the girls, Lake Albert were convincing 5.0 (30) to 0.0 (0) winners over Sacred Heart Primary School, while Henschke got one back over Mater Dei with a 6.2 (38) to 1.0 (6) win.
MORE SPORT NEWS
AFL Southern NSW game development lead Ben Walsh praised the standard on offer.
"Lake Albert were very impressive," Walsh said.
"Mater Dei and Henschke was a very physical game in the boys, there is a bit of a rivalry building between those two and there was certainly no love lost between there.
"It was a strong standard and I'm looking forward to see how these teams stack up."
The 45 teams were spread across four divisions of competitive and non-competitive, boys and girls.
The introduction of boys and girls non-competitive divisions in recent years has driven significant growth, according to Walsh.
"We had 45 teams and 700 kids, which was a record," he said.
"Of the 700 kids there, 300 to 400 of them would be very new to football and with the junior season kicking off in three weeks time, hopefully some clubs see a little bit of a kick along on the back of it with a few new faces."
With the top two Wagga teams to meet in the final at Robertson Oval, the winners will progress to the Southern NSW finals after that, with the state finals to follow.
Most likely waiting will be Albury Public School, who have won six of the last 10 titles.
