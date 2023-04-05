The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert Public School's boys and girls teams qualified through to the Wagga finals of the Paul Kelly Cup

By Matt Malone
April 5 2023 - 7:45pm
Sacerd Heart Primary School's Charlotte Mattingly looks to outrun Lake Albert Public School's Te Wei Kahuroa and Summer Trevaskis during a semi-final of the Paul Kelly Cup at Jubilee Park on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley
LAKE Albert Public School's chances of claiming the Paul Kelly Cup double remain alive after having both their girls and boys team win through to the Wagga final.

