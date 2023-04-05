Riverina Water has announced the appointment of a new head engineer, two months after the sudden departure of its previous director of engineering.
Experienced water industry professional Troy Van Berkel will take on the role from May, moving from his current position as the general manager of service delivery and operations at Lower Murray Water, based in Mildura.
"Troy brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise and we are delighted that he will be joining our award-winning team," Riverina Water chief executive Andrew Crakanthorp said.
"He has 15 years' leadership experience in the water sector managing large and diverse teams, while identifying, planning, and delivering required strategic initiatives."
Mr Van Berkel said he was eager to take on the new role.
"I'm excited, it presents a challenge," he said.
"I'm not looking to move in and be someone I'm not, I'm very clear on what leadership style I provide and really I love working with people in large teams.
"Making sure we're part of that broader purpose, which really comes back to serving the community."
After a decade in Mildura, he's excited by the prospect of moving his young family to Wagga.
"I've been in my current role ... for four years and thought 'what's next for me and the family', and Wagga seemed to have that fit for the family in terms of it's a thriving community, good schools and hospital etc," he said.
"We're really impressed with everything [Wagga] has to offer."
Mr Van Berkel also had roles as water quality engineer and then the wastewater team leader at Central Highlands Water in Ballarat and has a Masters of Civil Engineering from Federation University and an MBA, among other qualifications.
The announcement comes two months after the previous director of engineering left the company abruptly after almost a decade in the role.
Bede Spannagle, a professional with 30 years' experience in the sector, left the company back in January with 12 months to go on his contract.
Mr Spannagle's departure was described as sudden at the time and The Daily Advertiser understands that the Riverina Water board's reaction to Mr Spannagle's departure was mixed as many members had close dealings with the engineer over the years.
Mr Spannagle had been employed by Riverina Water since 2014 and oversaw the new $44 million treatment plant that serves the Wagga, Lockhart, Greater Hume and Federation council areas, which opened in October 2021.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
