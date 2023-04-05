A man and woman are in police custody as investigations continue into a Riverina crash that claimed the lives of a woman and three boys.
About 11.15pm on Tuesday, emergency services responded to the intersection of Research Road and Toorak Road near Yanco after reports a Hyundai Getz had crashed into a pole and rolled down an embankment into an adjacent water channel.
The occupants - a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 - were declared deceased at the scene.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
NSW Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said police were working to determine how the crash happened.
Superintendent Chapman said police were still working to formally identify the four victims.
"There is confirmation there is some relationship between all of those (involved in the accident), but the exact relationship I can't comment on," she said.
"At the end of the day this is a tragic set of circumstances at any time of year ... our thoughts go out to their family, their friends and of course the local community."
Detectives launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and, as part of their inquiries, attended a unit in Griffith just before 8am on Wednesday.
Investigators spoke to a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, who were arrested and taken to Griffith police station, where they remain in custody.
Inquiries continue.
