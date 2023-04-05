Albury continues to build ahead of the start of the Group Nine season after welcoming another piece of the puzzle in playmaker Shamara Brooks.
And it was a fellow New Zealand-based player and Thunder recruit who proved the Border club's connection.
"I linked up with Carlos (Kemp's) old man, he asked if I was interested in playing league and there was an opportunity over here, so I jumped at it," Brooks said.
Unlike Kemp, who was born in Australia, but spent his teenage years in New Zealand, Brooks had only ever spent a week in Australia while playing for his country's under 15 touch team on the Sunshine Coast.
A number of Thunder's recruits in recent years, including Paul Karaitiana last year, have boasted touch backgrounds, so Brooks is likely to have quick hands.
"I'm a bit of running five-eighth, but I love defending as well," he said.
"I like to get amongst the big hits."
Brooks played for Hawke's Bay Saracens, a representative outfit a level below the National Provincial Championship and therefore two levels below Super Rugby.
The 23-year-old only started playing league at Bridge Pa in the Hawke's Bay area.
"I've only been playing a few years, so I'm just trying to improve my knowledge of the game and also lift my organisation of the team around the park," he revealed.
The Thunder has picked up a host of recruits and Brooks is settling in quickly.
"It's good, the club's been welcoming and willing to put their hand up and help me out where need be, it's quite nice actually, it feels a little bit like home," he said.
The Thunder will start its season at home against Tumut on April 16.
They come into the season after trial wins over Group 20 clubs Griffith Black and Whites and Leeton.
They proved too strong for premiers in their annual trial at Leeton No.1 Oval on Saturday.
