Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe is looking forward to Friday's season opener when his side goes up against Wagga Tigers.
Rowe said there was a fair bit of excitement within the group with the Goannas and Tigers to open the Riverina League season in a twilight fixture at Mangoplah Sportsground.
"There's pure excitement from our perspective," Rowe said.
"Every club would be in the same boat, no matter when your pre-season starts they can be fairly long and arduous.
"All they are there for is preparing you for the season and then when round one rolls around and you are ready to play for points it's a very exciting thing.
"For us to start it on Good Friday against Wagga Tigers it seems fitting and I think it's a game that will bring plenty of interest and I think that it will be played at a really high standard just like many games of RFL this year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Adding to the excitement for the Goannas is the likely debuts of a number of their off-season recruits.
Tristan Wheeler, Taylor Clark, Harry Nunn, Dean Lord, Dion Munkara, Wilson Morshead and Sam Male are all likely to make their MCUE first grade debuts against the Tigers which has Rowe excited about his and co-coach Nelson Foley's first look at their new lineup.
"Whether it be discussions with the media or through discussions between Nelson (Foley) and I or just generally reporting back to people when they ask about how the group is going, since training number one it's had a real feeling of being fresh and a bit shiny and new for us this year," he said.
"There has been a fair bit of player movement and we've lost some quality players, but we've also brought in a lot of quality players."
Of particular note is the debut of Male who has been named to start the game on-ball alongside Nunn and Ryan Turnbull.
Rowe has been impressed with the efforts of the younger Male brother and was looking forward to seeing his continued development this season.
"He's had a tremendous pre-season," he said.
"He was impressive in the CSU game in particular and was even one of our better performers with our backs against the wall in the Eastlake game.
"We are really excited with what Sam can bring, but he's still a young man so we are making sure that at no point does he feel huge pressure from us.
"But we think that his ceiling is pretty high."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.