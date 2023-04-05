A secret ballot held by the NSW Nationals on Wednesday has returned the party's former leader and deputy to the top jobs in opposition.
Paul Toole and Bronnie Taylor were originally elected leader and deputy leader, respectively, in 2021 after the resignation of controversial former leader John Barilaro.
Mr Barilaro resigned in the midst of the scandal around ex-premier Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, as well as a number of ethical questions around his own political practices.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang welcomed Wednesday's ballot result, saying it was important the Nationals put their best foot forward in opposition.
"We'll always look to have a productive relationship with any government, regardless of its make-up," Mr Fang said.
"Ultimately, it's not about how we feel as individuals working with other individuals, but the delivery of services, infrastructure and support for our communities."
In addition to their leadership roles within the Nationals, Mr Toole served as Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police, with Bronnie Taylor serving as Minister for Women, Minister for Regional Health, and Minister for Mental Health.
Ms Taylor was tipped to replace outgoing health minister Brad Hazzard if the Coalition had won the state election.
The Nationals have led the NSW Coalition in picking up the pieces after a devastating loss at the state election.
Unlike their Nationals colleagues, the Liberal Party does not automatically spill leadership positions after an election loss.
However, the resignation of former premier Dominic Perrottet from the Liberal Party leadership, and a number of senior figures planning more time with the family, there remains a leadership vacuum in the senior Coalition partner.
Mr Fang said this was problematic, because it left them unsure where their partners stood on key issues.
"The Liberal Party should never assume they'll have the unwavering support of the National Party, should its policies not align with the needs of the communities we represent," he said.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
