The Easter long weekend looks set to be a wet one with rain and storms predicted from tomorrow.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast well below average temperatures this weekend, with rain forecast across much of the nation.
Wagga could expect up to 20 millimetres of rain on Good Friday with temperatures around 21 degrees, with possible rain on both Saturday and Easter Sunday, when temperatures will drop to a chilly 14 degrees.
However, not everyone is deterred by the dour meteorological prognosis.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream was close to calling off its annual Good Friday Easter Festival but will preserve, with this year's event set to be the biggest yet.
Owner Michael Cashen said there will still be plenty to do if the heavens open and plenty of cover and activities for the whole family.
"It's usually the big one and we've had up to 2000 people here in the past," he said. "If it's raining make sure you bring your gumboots and your jacket."
There will be pony rides, music from the Mighty Yak, food vans, strawberries galore and of course the all-important Easter egg hunt.
This is the fifth year the event will be held, with help from Wagga City Council, and it has become one of the city's biggest drawcards.
Owner Kylie Cashen said they wanted to go ahead with the event to give people a fun Easter day out.
"Since COVID, people have realised there's a lot of interesting places to go and see and Wagga is one of those places," she said.
"The whole idea is an event for families."
The Easter festival is $10 per person - under twos enter for free - and kicks off 10am tomorrow.
