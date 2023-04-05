The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bidgee Strawberries and Cream wont let dire weather predictions stop Easter Festival

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 5 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream owner Michael Cashen is excited for the long weekend despite the forecast of rain. Picture by Madeline Begley
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream owner Michael Cashen is excited for the long weekend despite the forecast of rain. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Easter long weekend looks set to be a wet one with rain and storms predicted from tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.