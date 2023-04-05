Riverina motorists are being urged to drive safely this Easter long weekend, with double demerits to come into effect at midnight tonight.
NSW Police say more officers will be highly visible on the state's roads as they target reckless driving during the five day operation.
Speeding, driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, not wearing seat belts, and using a mobile phone are some of the things police will be targeting.
Officers will also be on the lookout for fatigued drivers and riders not wearing helmets.
Traffic and highway patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said they were deploying significant resources to reduce contributing factors to reduce road trauma this Easter.
"Our officers will be out and about doing their best to keep the roads safe so that everyone can arrive to their destinations in time for a wonderful weekend with loved ones," she said.
"The message is simple; drive to the speed limit, focus on the road - not your phone, and make sure you have a plan B if you are drinking."
Last Easter, seven people died on NSW roads. The fatality rate in 2021 was the same.
NSW Head of Transport Safety Peter Dunphy said people travelling this weekend should take care on the roads.
"If you are driving this long weekend, even if it's a short trip, give yourself plenty of travel time, wear your seatbelt or helmet if you're on a motorbike, stay under the speed limit, put your phone away and never drink or drug drive," Mr Dunphy said.
"Please remember that Thursday (6 April) is a school day and there will still be kids around, so school zones will be active so make sure you slow down and take extra care around schools."
The operation runs from 12.01am Thursday, April 6 until 11.59pm Monday, April 10. Double demerits will be in place for the duration of the operation.
Mr Dunphy said motorists can plan ahead for their trip using the Live Traffic NSW app or online using www.myjourneynsw.info
