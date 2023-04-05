ON THE PACE: Riverina Paceway set for big carnival double act

RIVERINA Paceway is looking to cater to a wide demographic by combining the Riverina Championships finals with the Dachshund Dash on Saturday night.
After last year's successful introduction, outgoing chief executive Greg Gangle is expecting a busy night.
"Everything is coming together quite nicely and the way it's going to shape up regarding the night's entertainment I think is going to work out very well as we're going to celebrate the Championship racing and get into the dachshunds later," Gangle said.
"The whole idea of combining family and friends that are passionate about dogs combined with other families that are passionate about horse racing and having that community engagement is really hitting home with a lot of people in the region and there has been quite a buzz."
The dachshunds will race after the three feature harness races with entrants limited to 30 this year.
BETTERZIPPIT made a statement on the eve of his trip to the $1 million slot race in Western Australia.
The gelding owned by Leeton's Michael Boots, clocked a new best mile rate of 1:48.6 for former Riverina combination Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart at Menangle on Saturday night.
It was his fifth win from six starts since making the move over from New Zealand with his only unplaced effort in the Miracle Mile qualifier.
He has since arrived in Perth for the race on April 14.
PEACEFUL made a winning start under new trainer Belinda McCarthy.
The first foal of millionaire mare Frith had won five of her 10 starts for Cameron Ross but has been transferred to the Cobbitty Equine team with his pending interstate move.
She was able to lead all the way to take out the Golden Easter Egg, which was the night's feature race.
Peaceful clocked a new best mile rate of 1:51.7 in the process.
ROMANEE returned to winning ways at Menangle on Tuesday.
After returning to the Riverina for the Carnival of Cups circuit, which included a win in the Leeton Pacers Cup on January 1, Romanee charged home to win for new trainer Jarrod Alchin.
He clocked a new best mile rate of 1:53.8 in the process.
It was one of two success stories for Riverina connections on Tuesday with former Junee trainer Chris Judd taking out the two-year-old.
He produced Vite Monet to win first up with the gelding also part-owned by Terry Judd and Peter McRae.
A BUSY Friday turned into a successful one for Blake Micallef.
After driving at Riverina Paceway earlier in the day, the Young reinsman then headed to Parkes and combined with Grant Jones to win aboard Shez A Warrior.
Micallef then drove a winning double at Young on Tuesday night.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on what shapes as a bumper night.
The first is at 5.19pm.
Junee races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
