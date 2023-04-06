Trial adds to strong signs for Kangaroos

A new-look Kangaroos outfit have captured plenty of interest ahead of the Group Nine season as the club looks to turn themselves back into a premiership force.
It's been more than a decade since the most successful club in the competition's 100 years has been a genuine title threat.
Nathan Rose's arrival as captain-coach has sparked plenty of hope the club can make big inroads in 2023.
Now they will come into round one off the back of a big trial win.
After finishing second to Young in the West Wyalong Knockout in February, the Wagga outfit got one over former coach Simon Woolford by taking a 32-6 victory over Queanbeyan Blues at Equex Centre last Saturday.
Rose was pleased with their performance despite missing five faces.
"There were plenty of positives to take from it, but definitely also some places to work on as well," Rose said.
"We will take the positives but there's still some work to be done as a team."
The Kangaroos kicking game was one of the biggest positives for Rose, however game management across the trial that was played in thirds is something he wants to see improve.
"We worked pretty well in a team environment for most of the game but we had a couple of lapses there," Rose said. "When you are playing 40-minute halves you can't afford to do that - to put yourself in a bad situation."
However despite putting on plenty of points, Rose isn't looking to get too far ahead of himself with their rivals, who were beaten in last year's grand final, not at full strength either.
"I had a quick chat to Simon (Woolford) and I think they were struggling themselves but were obviously were still a good side and had a go," Rose said.
"They were missing a few troops as well with a few blokes unavailable."
After helping Gundagai to the title last season Rose, and fullback Latrell Siegwalt, will be on the opposing side at Equex Centre on April 15.
While they enjoyed plenty of success with the Tigers after making the move from Southcity last season, it's something Rose doesn't believe has much of an impact on his first game at the helm of Kangaroos.
"I haven't really looked at it in that sense, I've been more focusing on ourselves," Rose said.
"We're a new squad, a new team together so the focus has been there and not on that we're playing Gundagai in round one but we're definitely heading in the right direction.
"There's always stuff to work on though."
The clash will kick start the Group Nine season along with Temora hosting Junee in their return to first grade while Albury plays Tumut on April 16.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
