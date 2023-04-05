A young stock agent from the region will head to the Sydney Royal Show this week as he competes for the state title.
Narrandera-based Nutrien Ag Solutions stock agent Jaiden Burke will compete in the NSW Young Auctioneers Competition today, and despite being a little nervous, he's rearing and ready to go.
Last year, Jaiden, 23, competed for the first time in the event, where contestants have to sell three steers and said he's learned a lot for this time round.
"I'm hoping to get a ribbon this year," Jaiden said.
"I know what to expect this time round.
"I took a lot out of last year's event, so I'm just going to go out there and hopefully draw some good steers, do my best and have a bit of fun."
Last December Jaiden was one of ten in the state selected to compete in the state competition.
Reflecting on the journey, he said it's been an amazing opportunity.
"It's been a great experience to do something different like this and I probably won't ever do it again," he said.
Along the way he's had "great support from bosses at Wagga and Narrandera."
Growing up, Jaiden has always wanted to be a stock agent.
"I've always loved auctioneering," he said.
"From a young age I was working in the saleyards and sort of just fell into being a stock agent," he said.
Given his early exposure to the profession, it might come as a bit of a surprise that it doesn't run in the family.
"There's no history of any of stock agency in our family although there's a lot of farmers," he said.
Jaiden grew up on a sheep and cropping farm at Trundle in the Central West.
"I've always loved handling livestock," he said.
Jaiden kick-started his career in the industry in Forbes and has now been with Nutrien Ag Solutions for the past two years. As part of his current role, Jaiden also works at the Wagga Saleyards on a weekly basis.
Jaiden will be joined by fellow Riverina stock agent Jack Mann, who hails from Delta Livestock & Property at Young. The competition will be streamed live from the Sydney Royal Easter Show from 1pm on Thursday at: https://www.theland.com.au/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
