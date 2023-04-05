WANGARATTA'S Andrew Dale leads the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership.
Dale's domination of many of the non-TAB race meetings has resulted in him leading the SDRA trainer's premiership heading into the final third of the season.
Dale has 25 winners in the SDRA so far this season and leads defending champion Mitch Beer by two.
Wangaratta remarkably hold two of the top three positions with Craig Weeding just three wins further back in third spot on 20.
It is unclear, yet unlikely, if a trainer from outside the district has ever won the SDRA trainer's premiership before.
Dale was somewhat surprised to hear of his lead.
"I think that's probably just targeting a lot of those non-TAB meetings with the right type of horses," Dale said.
"It has been a strategy that we've adopted for a couple of years now. It's no different to Tocumwal this weekend where we're taking out a team that we predominantly own ourselves, within our family, and if you're lucky enough to get a result, you can have quite a good day.
"We're trying to target that non-TAB circuit, so to speak, and when that circuit finishes in late April, you move on a few, retire a few, sell a few and your better stock, or winter stock, might come in for those few months and you're getting better horses and younger horses ready as well."
Dale said he would love to try and maintain his lead over the finals months of the season but also explained he won't shift from his business model.
"It's important that you're aware of it, but you've also got to stick to what your business model is and how it works for you," he said.
Donna Scott sits fourth on 18 wins, with a gap to another Victorian trainer, Craig Widdison, in fifth on 11.
...
WAGGA-based apprentice Molly Bourke's fantastic season is reflected by her leading the SDRA jockey's premiership.
Apprentice jockeys dominate the leaderboard, filling four of the top five spots.
Tumbarumba's Bourke leads on 24 wins, two head of Canberra-based jockey Billy Owen, who hails from Gundagai.
Jett Stanley (21), Fiona Sandkuhl (18) and Hannah Williams (17) lead the chasing pack.
...
WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley enjoyed success on his trip to Bendigo on Saturday.
Beasley made the trip to Bendigo to partner Another One but managed to pick up four other rides on the card.
He managed to snare the $200,000 St Leger Trial (2200m) on the Greg Eurell-trained Promises Kept ($8.00). Beasley went forward from one of the outside gates and surged away late to score by more than three lengths.
Another One finished six lengths back in 10th place in the listed Golden Mile.
Beasley has been covering plenty of kilometres upon his return. Earlier that week he went all the way to Wellington for one ride in the $200,000 Boot, finishing fourth on the Mark Newnham-trained Storm The Ramparts.
After Bendigo, he was back at Wagga on Sunday and returned a winner and two seconds from six rides.
...
FORMER Southern District jockey Tim Clark added to his group one collection at Randwick last Saturday.
Clark steered $31 chance Major Beel to victory in the ATC Derby for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.
Clark, who hails from Young and kicked off his career under Peter Clancy at Leeton, now has 23 group one wins to his name.
...
TALENTED Southern District apprentice jockey Jett Stanley has made a move.
Stanley finished up with leading Albury trainer Mitch Beer last week to join the metropolitan stable of Anabelle Neasham.
Stanley was in Albury just under 12 months but rode 38 winners despite also being sidelined for a period of time due to injury. He was also third in the SDRA jockey's premiership.
Stanley rode his first Melbourne metropolitan winner during the stint and will now try to break through in the competitive Sydney apprentice ranks.
...
TEMORA AFL star Luke Breust can be forgiven for being a little distracted in the lead-up to Hawthorn's Easter Monday clash with Geelong.
Breust is a part-owner in group one winner El Patroness, who will contest Saturday's $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick.
El Patroness has only had three runs back from a long break and will go up against the best in Saturday's feature race.
The four-year-old mare is a $51 chance.
...
A NUMBER of Southern District trainers will head to Canberra for Good Friday racing.
Doug Gorrel has last-start Corowa winner Brothers Of Antrim contesting the $34,000 TAB Federal (1200m), while Gary Colvin and Wayne Carroll will both be represented in the $30,000 Tuggeranong Cup (1600m).
Colvin will have a two-pronged attack in the cup, last start-Albury winner Sizzling Cat and Bonvalante, while Danny Beasley will ride Sumdeel for Carroll, who also has Miss Elsie May and Mayfair Hotel in on the day.
...
JACK Turnbull, who spent three years in Wagga, has been promoted to assistant trainer for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable.
Turnbull studied a bachelor in equine science at Charles Sturt University, while having stints working for Chris Heywood and Gary Colvin and playing footy for Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Turnbull was promoted to assistant trainer at Cranbourne after the departure of Lucy Yeomans this week.
...
A NUMBER of Southern District trainers are considering a trip to Warwick Farm on Monday.
Hardware Lane, Lipstick Swing and Brothers Of Antrim are all among the nominations for the public holiday race meeting.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club will again conduct non-raceday trials next week.
The trials will be held on Wednesday, April 12. Nominations close at 1pm on Monday, April 10.
The trials have been purposely timed three weeks out from the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club's Lunch With The Stars was declared a success last Sunday.
More than 100 people turned out at MTC before Sunday's race meeting to hear from special guests Barbara Joseph, Danny Beasley and Dave Heywood.
MTC president Geoff Harrison said the event was a huge success as the club continues to mark 150 years of the Wagga Gold Cup.
The next event is a cocktail party on Saturday night, April 22.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Tocumwal (non-TAB)
TROTS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Junee (TAB)
DOGS
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
