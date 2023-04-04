Lane reopens after truck loaded with oil goes up in flames on Hume Highway

Traffic conditions are back to normal following a day of disruptions on a major Riverina highway after an explosive truck fire overnight.
One lane of the northbound Hume Highway remains closed just south of Tarcutta after a B-double caught alight on Wednesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW Zone commander Stewart Alexander said five trucks from Wagga and Gundagai raced to the scene after a number of triple zero calls were received about 1.15am.
RFS Tarcutta captain Paul Wemyss said the mixed general freight load contained a range of goods including canisters of cooking oil which proved a serious safety hazard to crews fighting the blaze.
"They were going off like fireworks into the air," Mr Wemyss said.
Mr Alexander said after the truck "somehow" caught alight, it appears the driver managed to detach the prime mover from the trailers.
"Unfortunately the trailers and the load have been destroyed," he said.
Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene and assessed a man but he did not require further treatment.
"He's... probably very shaken up," Mr Alexander said.
He said firefighters worked for a couple of hours to extinguish the blaze, which was made more difficult by the lack of access to water mains.
"It presented a number of number of challenges for both F&R and the Rural Fire Service due to the fact there's no hydrants or water mains or anything out there," Mr Alexander said.
"Firefighters used foam to knock the fire down and it was finally extinguished.
"But there was a lot of hazards there with the exploding aerosol canisters and that type of stuff happening as well."
The closed northbound lane reopened to traffic after an hours-long clean-up early on Wednesday afternoon.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
