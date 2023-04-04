The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Leeton community in shock after four people die in Toorak Road, Research Road car accident

By Talia Pattison
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:53am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road was still closed to traffic at 6.30am on Wednesday, April 5. Picture by Talia Pattison
The intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road was still closed to traffic at 6.30am on Wednesday, April 5. Picture by Talia Pattison

Tragedy has struck days out from the Easter school holidays with the deaths of a woman and three children after a horror crash where the vehicle landed in an irrigation canal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.