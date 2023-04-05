Letters: Stamp and coin market back for Easter

The Wagga Stamp & Coin Club will host their first stamp and coin market for 2023 on Saturday, April 8.
The venue is the ARCC Hall, 131 Tarcutta Street, from 9am until 4pm with free admission.
Club members will be buying and selling stamps, notes and coins and providing free valuations.
For inquiries, please ring Peter on 0488 081 933.
What an extraordinary effort by David Hill with his 130-kilometre trek from Albury to Wagga, raising more than $140,000. He sure went the extra mile and what a result!
Well done, David.
Many Australians are unaware of the jewels in our regional cities - art galleries.
There are 37 in NSW alone. There are also over 20 botanical gardens in the state and Wagga has both.
Given the effects of climate change on regional Australia and the recent State of the Environment report, the year-long focus on environmental issues by the Wagga Art Gallery in conjunction with the Museum of the Riverina is both timely and visionary.
While some may find the exhibitions on the plastic problem and feral animals confronting it was the Hungarian photographer Brassai who said: "The purpose of art is to raise people to a higher level of awareness than they would otherwise attain on their own."
The museum and gallery, the curators and artists, are to be applauded for their foresight.
It is great to see international support for an advisory opinion on climate change, to be issued by the International Court of Justice.
Australia is one of 130 UN members supporting this move, which will be welcomed by Pacific Island nations.
Vanuatu resident Flora Vano has seen the increased effects of climate change first-hand, with two successive cyclones devastating her community. She states this clearly in her call for international support.
"I do not need statistics or projections to tell me the effects of climate change on local communities. I am seeing this with my own eyes," she says.
The ICJ's decision carries a great deal of weight in recognising the importance of climate change, especially to our Pacific neighbours.
This is something we should be proud to be a part of.
