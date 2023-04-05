The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 6

April 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Stamp and coin market back for Easter
Letters: Stamp and coin market back for Easter

STAMP AND COIN MARKET BACK FOR 2023 THIS EASTER WEEKEND

The Wagga Stamp & Coin Club will host their first stamp and coin market for 2023 on Saturday, April 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.