A notorious Wagga intersection is about to get a lot safer as major roadworks finish, delivering the city its newest set of traffic lights.
The intersection of Edward and Murray streets will reopen today, when weeks of work culminates in the new traffic lights being turned on.
The traffic lights have been under construction since February and form part of road upgrades worth $3.4 million on two busy intersections within the Wagga Base Hospital precinct. Work will now shift to reconfiguring the nearby junction of Edward and Docker streets.
Yesterday afternoon, Murray Street residents were happy to see the traffic light works come to an end and welcomed the safety boost.
Judy Gillard, who has lived on the street for 30 years, said she had seen too many serious accidents at the spot to count, including a fatality.
"It will be so much safer, we've lived here that long we've always turned and gone back [down Murray Street]," Mrs Gillard said.
The section of the Sturt Highway at the intersection will return to two lanes of traffic in both directions as of today, with the speed limit of 60km/h reinstated, according to Transport for NSW.
Motorists may experience some delays in Murray Street tomorrow while the work site is removed.
Mrs Gillard said the work had been quick and unobtrusive. "They were terrific, everything was so organised," she said.
Jodie, a resident who did not want to provide her surname, lives on the corner where the upgrade was carried out also praised workers for the minimal disruption.
Transport for NSW offered to put her up in a hotel while night works went on, but after two nights she decided the works weren't overly noisy. She also praised the workers for cancelling night work when they were ahead of schedule.
"They really haven't been that bad," she said. "They've done pretty well."
Another resident who wished to remain anonymous was sad to see the works go as his street has been nice and quiet for the duration. He said he would rather access to the side roads was blocked off altogether. "I honestly can't see why they put lights there," he said.
The second stage of the health precinct intersections upgrade project will soon get under way, with the reconfiguration of turning lanes at the Docker Street intersection with Edward Street due to begin from April 26 and run until mid-May, weather permitting.
The majority of the work will be carried out at night, with some day work as required. Lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
