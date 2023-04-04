The Daily Advertiser
Notorious intersection of Edward and Murray streets reopens with new traffic lights on April 5

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 4 2023 - 7:00pm
The new traffic lights at Edward Street (Sturt Highway) and Murray Street intersection, which will be switched on today. The lights are part of health precinct intersections upgrades worth $3.4 million. Picture by Conor Burke
A notorious Wagga intersection is about to get a lot safer as major roadworks finish, delivering the city its newest set of traffic lights.

