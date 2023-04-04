A community stalwart is being remembered as one of the nicest blokes around after his recent passing.
Former Coolamon Lions Club president Stewart Allen passed away at the age of 67 after several years of ill health.
Former Lions Club president Phil Furnell has known Mr Allen all his life and said he was a great man.
"You couldn't have had a nicer bloke than Stuart," Mr Furnell said.
Coolamon mayor David McCann, another former Lions Club president, also expressed sadness at Mr Allen's death.
"It was unexpected," Cr McCann said.
"I've known [Stewart] for over 20 years and he was an absolute gentleman.
"He was very astute and took the time to consider things, but you could always be assured he'd have a very positive, well thought out answer to any problems or questions [you had]."
Born to parents Wally and Heather Allen in 1956, Mr Allen grew up on a farm in Rannock, attending the local district school before completing his schooling years at the nearby Coolamon Central School.
After school, he remained in the district and eventually purchased the family farm, Fredaville, from his father.
Former neighbour Ian Penfold knew Mr Allen for at least 40 years and said he was much loved in the community.
Mr Penfold said he was a "very well respected" man, including by those who attended his local church youth camp.
"He was a great friend to everyone," he said.
Mr Penfold said Mr Allen was a "keen farmer involved in field wheat competitions and also [bred] sheep."
"Stewart and I worked together at harvest time and hay making season for many years," he said.
"He had very good lambs and was very close to his favourite red kelpie dogs."
Mr Allen was also known for his sport, being a keen tennis, golf and cricket player.
Mr Allen joined the local Lions Club in 1988 and went on to lead it as president in 2003 and 2004.
A highlight of his time at the helm was when the club secured funding to improve the monitoring of Allawah Lodge residents suffering from dementia.
In about 2018, Mr Allen was preparing to lead the club once again when he suffered a stroke, forcing him to abandon those plans.
But while the stroke affected Mr Allen, it did not stop him from continuing on with life at the farm for quite some time, thanks to the support of his neighbours.
However, he eventually was forced to give that up as his health declined until his eventual passing on March 19.
A funeral service for Mr Allen was held at the Rannock Uniting Church on Tuesday March 28.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
