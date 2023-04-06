The Daily Advertiser
South Wagga has inducted Terry Willis, Craig Orr and Peter King as life members at their presentation night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Terry Willis, Craig Orr and Peter King were inducted as life members at South Wagga's presentation night. Picture from South Wagga Blues Cricket Club
South Wagga has paid homage to three legends of the club after inducting a trio of new life members at their recent presentation night.

