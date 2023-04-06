South Wagga has paid homage to three legends of the club after inducting a trio of new life members at their recent presentation night.
Terry Willis, Craig Orr and Peter King became the three latest life members at the Blues while Adam Whitbread was named as the 44th inductee into their hall of fame.
Willis was a mainstay in the Blues first grade side across three decades and even managed to get a game this season alongside son Connor.
Since coming across to the Blues in the mid 90's, Willis has accomplished just about everything you can in local cricket and picked up his last premiership just a few short years ago at the age of 47.
Willis said it was a tremendous honour to be recognised at the club that he has loved for so many years and that it had extra meaning to be inducted alongside Orr and King.
"It's been an awesome journey and it's been a big part of my summers for a lifetime," Willis said.
"Also just to get recognised and to do it at the same time as Peter King and Craig Orr who have been two heavy contributors to the club made it a great night and it was well celebrated.
"Orry had a massive impact through our Milo programs and junior cricket and that included my young bloke Connor who is now 20.
"But he just loved Orry and he was one of 100's of kids that just loved the bloke because of the way he ran the Milo and how much enjoyment they had running around.
"He is just a huge asset to the club and there are multiple juniors that have come through and been strong contributors through first grade and it's just because of what he was doing when they were little.
"Then Kingy is a captain and coach of the club and a long time executive member as well.
"He was one of the reasons why I came across originally, it was to get a game with blokes like Peter King, Scott Lovell, Grant Yeo and Ray Willis.
"Those are the guys that I wanted to play my cricket with back in the day and I was able to do that and it's been good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Willis also said it was a honour to induct Whitbread into South Wagga's hall of fame, after a dedicated and committed career at the Blues.
"I've had a long time knowing Witty as I was coaching and captaining when he came into first grade originally," he said.
"He is just another guy that has always been there and has never looked at going somewhere else.
"It was lovely for Witty and he has got himself a couple of first grade premierships, but he has also carried himself exceptionally well being 12th man for a couple of premierships where he had a big impact during the year but missed the final game.
"It's a really impressive thing to carry yourself that way when you miss the 11 for a grand final.
"He was super pleased to be recognised in that way and it's just a really good initiative from the club."
Nathan Cooke claimed the Bruce Matthew Medal after a stellar return season in first grade after missing the entire 2021-22 season through injury.
Jake Scott also picked up his fourth straight Bernie O'Connor Memorial Award for best under 19's player.
